Byo beauty crowned 1st Princess at Mrs Universe finale

Peter Matika, Senior Life Reporter

BULAWAYO-born Zimbabwean model was last weekend crowned 1st Princess at the Mrs Universe 2016 grand finale, which was held in China.

Tracey-Anne Buckley Agget, who hails from the City of Kings, not only did the city proud but the country, as she was crowned 1st princess at the glamorous Mrs Universe 2016 beauty pageant held in China’s Guangzhou.

Tracey-Anne is a creative visionary, ambitious entrepreneur, motivational speaker and gentle soul.

The motive of the Mrs Universe is to crown a woman who pursues purpose, a woman who is down-to-earth, and a loyal friend with a generous spirit, someone with a heart for the downtrodden and beautiful.

In a statement, Mrs Universe Zimbabwe director, Patience Lusengo said she was pleased with the outcome and wished the best for Tracey-Anne.

“It is not about the crown. This beauty queen has her priorities straight and is determined to beat the cliché by truly demonstrating what it means to turn a crown into a platform.

“Her sincere desire is to be a voice for those who are unable to plea their plight — in particular, women who are victims of domestic abuse and children in need. Tracey’s personal battle to fall pregnant and the loss of two children before carrying to full term has also opened her heart to women struggling with similar problems,” said Lusengo.

Tracey-Anne Buckley Agget has earned many titles since she first won a fishing competition at the age of six: Some of her achievements are; finalist for the International Pageant Mrs Universe representing Zimbabwe, 2016, Mrs KwaZulu Natal, 2011, 2nd Princess for Miss Garden Route, Miss Personality, Miss Charity, Certificate of Leadership and Directorship, Certificate within Communication and Public Speaking.

Her qualifications are; fashion styling/image consultancy, make-up artistry, fashion design and fashion merchandise and retail management. She has spent years working within the beauty and fashion industry and is also a sportsperson.

Through her title of 1st Princess Tracey has the opportunity to launch this programme internationally through the numerous channels at the disposal of the Mrs Universe organisation.

The Mrs Universe Pageant is an International Affair, which opens up many doors worldwide, networking with companies and Individuals throughout the world. The Top 5 winners were crowned and announced on the evening of 5 September 2016. The 11 days in China covered a lot of media presence and conferencing. Each contestant fought for their country and their chosen causes.