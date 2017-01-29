Byo production Dancing in the storm ready for TV

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Jan 29, 2017 | 381 views

donna nc

Nkosilesisa Ncube, Sunday Life Reporter
A NEW drama television series — Dancing in the storm — that could possibly redeem Bulawayo’s status as the artistic hub of Zimbabwe is set to premiere on DStv’s Zambezi Magic Television.

The 13-part series, a joint effort by South Africa’s Reality Motion pictures and Zimbabwe’s Creative Pot Africa features a star-studded cast which includes talk show host Arthur Evans, radio personality Donna Ncube, musician Mzoe 7 and model and fashionista Ben Chest.

The plot revolves around Patrick Moyo, a successful businessman married to his high school sweetheart Agnes. The two have two children together. Although Moyo seems like the perfect family man, he has a major flaw — his weakness for beautiful women, particularly one Melody Tendeka. This becomes the central conflict of the series as it unfolds. False prophecy, marital squabbles and day-to-day struggles of unemployment and women empowerment are all thrown into the mix as twists to the complex plot.

Speaking to Sunday Life, Collin Ncube, the series’ casting director described Dancing in the storm as; “A drama that unfolds in Bulawayo, showing that both the rich and the poor have problems. The series shows that it is never easy for those trying to hustle to survive. The chase of wealth and riches brings happiness to families but to some it brings irresponsibility.”

Bulawayo audiences will particularly enjoy the series as it features places that they are well acquainted with. There are scenes shot at Horizon restaurant and pub, Harris Lodge, White Orchid Salon, Poly Clinic and Nketa 7.

“After Dancing in the storm Reality Motion Pictures in collaboration with Creative Pot Africa is set to produce another series titled Choices which will be set in Harare. Also from Creative Pot pictures watch out for a series set in Bulawayo titled Dlala Ngamla coming soon. The trailer video is already out on YouTube. More productions from Creative Pot are also on the pipeline including but not limited to music videos. You may like the Facebook pages “Dancing in the Storm”, “Choices” and “Creative pot pictures” for more updates,” he said.

Bulawayo film and television practitioners have been hard at work since Zambezi magic called for content late last year and Dancing in the storm is just one of many projects vying for a slot on the DStv channel.

@nkocykay

Like it? Share it!

Chat with Sis Noe: He doesn’t want to sleep with me

SOMIZI STORMS OUT OF CHURCH

More Related News
Somizi SOMIZI STORMS OUT OF CHURCH

SOUTH Africa’s Idols judge and radio presenter Somizi Mhlongo has slammed a pastor who referred to homosexuality as a “sin”. Somgaga, as he is popularly known, stormed...

sad-couple Chat with Sis Noe: He doesn’t want to sleep with me

Hi Sis Noe I STOPPED taking pills a month ago but I am yet to get my period back. What is wrong with me? — Worried. Reply Going off the pill, or any hormonal contraceptive,...

29 Jan- Maud Chifamba 1 I am a product of charity: Maud Chifamba

Rumbidzai Mbewe, Sunday Life Correspondent She is the girl who proved to everyone that girls are intelligent and even set a record by being the first female to attend university...

jays marabini Hamilton West School, Marabini, Mukumba’s library songs to be released in February

Peter Matika, Senior Life Reporter AFTER a global poll that included Trust members from the UK, USA, Zimbabwe and New Zealand, the Zimbabwe Rural Schools Library Trust (ZRSLT)...

  • PLAIN TRUTH NO HARDFEELINGS

    the script leaves a lot to be desired like in one part where Agnes says to Patrick (or Patrick to Agnes) ”you want to cause a scene..” yet its the two of them in their kitchen.How does one cause a scene in his own house.
    There are many other instances where the lines are crappy & the dialogue sounds too ‘robotic’.
    The concept is wonderful but they should at least engage a proffessional to do their script.