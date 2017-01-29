Byo production Dancing in the storm ready for TV

Nkosilesisa Ncube, Sunday Life Reporter

A NEW drama television series — Dancing in the storm — that could possibly redeem Bulawayo’s status as the artistic hub of Zimbabwe is set to premiere on DStv’s Zambezi Magic Television.

The 13-part series, a joint effort by South Africa’s Reality Motion pictures and Zimbabwe’s Creative Pot Africa features a star-studded cast which includes talk show host Arthur Evans, radio personality Donna Ncube, musician Mzoe 7 and model and fashionista Ben Chest.

The plot revolves around Patrick Moyo, a successful businessman married to his high school sweetheart Agnes. The two have two children together. Although Moyo seems like the perfect family man, he has a major flaw — his weakness for beautiful women, particularly one Melody Tendeka. This becomes the central conflict of the series as it unfolds. False prophecy, marital squabbles and day-to-day struggles of unemployment and women empowerment are all thrown into the mix as twists to the complex plot.

Speaking to Sunday Life, Collin Ncube, the series’ casting director described Dancing in the storm as; “A drama that unfolds in Bulawayo, showing that both the rich and the poor have problems. The series shows that it is never easy for those trying to hustle to survive. The chase of wealth and riches brings happiness to families but to some it brings irresponsibility.”

Bulawayo audiences will particularly enjoy the series as it features places that they are well acquainted with. There are scenes shot at Horizon restaurant and pub, Harris Lodge, White Orchid Salon, Poly Clinic and Nketa 7.

“After Dancing in the storm Reality Motion Pictures in collaboration with Creative Pot Africa is set to produce another series titled Choices which will be set in Harare. Also from Creative Pot pictures watch out for a series set in Bulawayo titled Dlala Ngamla coming soon. The trailer video is already out on YouTube. More productions from Creative Pot are also on the pipeline including but not limited to music videos. You may like the Facebook pages “Dancing in the Storm”, “Choices” and “Creative pot pictures” for more updates,” he said.

Bulawayo film and television practitioners have been hard at work since Zambezi magic called for content late last year and Dancing in the storm is just one of many projects vying for a slot on the DStv channel.

@nkocykay