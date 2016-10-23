CALM, PRAYER: Trying times for Chiriseri family

Nqobile Tshili, Sunday Life Correspondent

THE children of the founder of His Presence Ministries International Apostle Charles Chiriseri and Pastor Pertunia Chiriseri have remained calm in the face of trying times which nearly cost them both of their parents in a road accident last month.

Their father Apostle Chiriseri, died in the accident while their mother Pastor Chiriseri was admitted to Bulawayo’s Mater Dei Hospital’s intensive care unit for almost a month. Pastor Chiriseri was discharged from hospital last week on Saturday.

This follows an accident where the vehicle they were travelling on allegedly hit a donkey along Harare-Bulawayo highway causing the crash that ended Apostle Chiriseri’s life on the spot.

Instead of mourning their father’s death, Chiriseri’s children have decided to put their faith in God, declaring the fatal accident as the Lord’s will.

The couple’s daughter, Miss Lisa Chiriseri, told Sunday Life that they have remained trusting in God, something they learnt from their parents.

“For us God has always been the centre in our lives. We were raised knowing that God is everything. God is working in our lives. I said this (accident) was strange. I spoke to my brother who was also shocked at what he had heard. But we still trust God as it was His will.”

She said her mother’s recovery from hospital testified that God is working in their lives.

“We prayed all night. She had four surgical procedures. She bled profusely. She had punctured lungs which is said to have killed so many people. But she is now recovering from home with no pain waiting for her operation to heal,” said Miss Chiriseri.

She said many people spoke highly of her father during a memorial service conducted in Harare on Thursday.

Miss Chiriseri said Apostle Chiriseri dedicated his life to God and family, among those he touched through ministering the word of God.

“I can only use the words other people have used to describe him. He was a man of integrity, he was consistent, and he wouldn’t compromise anything for anyone. He was so humble and completely devoted to God,” she said.

Apostle Chiriseri was laid to rest in Bulawayo yesterday. ­— @nqotshili