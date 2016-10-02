Can Kaindu finally topple Highlanders?

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

EVER since he was pressured by the hard to please Highlanders fans to quit as Bosso coach in 2014, Kelvin Kaindu has never beaten the team he played for in the 1990s, something he hopes to finally achieve when How Mine take on Amahlolanyama in the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final stage at Barbourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Kaindu has tried and failed in four competitive attempts to bring down Highlanders, twice with Triangle and the same number of times with How Mine. The Zambian, who played for Bosso as an attacking midfielder in 1997 feels his best ever opportunity came last season when Triangle took an early lead with a goal from Pasca Manhanga at Barbourfields Stadium before Charles Rukwani was sent off by referee Hardly Ndazi under controversial circumstances with the match ending in a 1-1 draw.

But Kaindu believes the fact that they defeated another big team in the first round is enough motivation for them to perform well against Highlanders. How Mine conquered last year’s finalists Dynamos 5-4 on penalties after the match had concluded 0-0 in 90 minutes. Kaindu conceded that it was not going to be easy facing Highlanders, a team that has been in brilliant form of late with six wins on the trot, five in the league and the 2-1 triumph over Mutare City Rovers in the Chibuku Super Cup first round.

“We are playing a team that has picked up form, we got our own motivation, we eliminated last year’s finalists and we are playing another giant. Football is played on the field, winning is done on the field of play and nobody prepares to lose. I just prepare for the fixture like any other I don’t look at the time I was playing for and was coaching Highlanders. We have to capitalise on the chances, we are creating a lot of chances but not scoring most of those chances. We want to try and progress as much as possible in the competition,’’ said Kaindu.

How Mine have been busy with their preparations with training sessions from Tuesday until yesterday. Kaindu disclosed that he was concerned with the fitness of captain Tapiwa Kumbuyani who got a knock as well as Toto Banda and Praise Tonha.

There is, however, hope that the three can recover in time for today’s clash.

Highlanders coach Erol Akbay who has seen his side come back from behind in most of the matches they have won said How

Mine are not a small team despite having beaten them twice in the two league matches where Bosso posted identical 2-0 score lines at Emagumeni.

“In cup games you get only one chance to win or to lose there is no other way, that’s why you have to focus more than the normal (league) competition, How Mine also is not a small team, they are a big team, very difficult to beat. We got two chances to beat them, it was not an easy job, it is going to be a tough game I am sure of that,’’ said Akbay.

How Mine knocked Highlanders out of last year’s competition 4-3 on penalties at Barbourfields when the match had concluded 1-1 in normal time. Akbay is of the view that as much as they prepare the players to take penalties, there is nothing they can do about the pressure on the players when taking the spot kicks. Akbay is also optimistic that How Mine do not play like Ngezi Platinum who put 10 players behind the ball which for Chikurupati would be a ploy to take the match to penalties.

Highlanders received good news on first choice goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda who has made good recovery from the eye injury which saw him being pulled off in the second half against Ngezi Platinum Stars last Sunday.

Sibanda is assured of being in between the posts this afternoon with cover being provided by the impressive Peter Muduhwa and Tendai Ndlovu in the heart of the Bosso defence while Honest Moyo and Tendai Ngulube have been trusted in the past with thwarting the opponents on the wings for better parts of the season, something that should happen this afternoon. The Bosso rearguard has to be at its best to keep the How Mine attack of Banda, Kudakwashe Musharu and Tinashe Makanda at bay.

In midfield, How Mine are blessed with such an array of talent so much that it is hard to understand why they have been inconsistent this season. Timothy January, Tsepo Ranthokoane, Tonha, the magnificent left footed Zambian Makundika Sakala, Thembani Masuku, Manhanga and Heritein Masuku are all capable of dismantling any team on a good day. Highlanders on the other hand have had a lot of questions asked about their midfield department’s lack of creativity.

Skipper Erick Mudzingwa leads the Bosso midfield with the hard working Rahman Kutsanzira, Simon Munawa, King Nadolo, Allen Gahadzikwa, Adrian Silla and Brian Banda the options to partner him. A lot has been said about Prince Dube and Nhlanhla Ndlovu’s lack of goals with Akbay persisting with them for weeks despite them failing to hit the target. Veteran Ralph Matema has made a huge impact every time he has been brought in as a substitute together with the speedy Gabriel Nyoni.

The Highlanders strikers have to up their game in order to get past the How Mine defence that is likely to be made up of Qadr Amini, Victor Kamhuka, Kudzai Chideu and Kumbuyani.

Whatever happens this afternoon, Bulawayo is certain to have one of the established sides in the semi-finals. A win for Highlanders this afternoon will increase prospects of the Chibuku Super Cup final to be staged in the City of Kings for the first time since the most rewarding competition in the country at the moment was revived in 2014.

In the other Chibuku Super Cup last-eight fixture lined up for this afternoon, Triangle United clash with FC Platinum.

Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final fixtures

Today: Triangle United v FC Platinum (Gibbo Stadium), How Mine v Highlanders (Barbourfields Stadium).

