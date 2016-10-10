Caps United on top as Highlanders’ title push grows stronger

Mehluli Sibanda, @Mdawini_29

THE race for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has gotten even more interesting with four rounds of fixtures to go.

Caps United climbed to the top of the log with a 3-1 triumph over Border Strikers at Dulivhadzimu Stadium on Sunday. This saw the Green Machine take their points 53, two more than second placed FC Platinum and three ahead of Highlanders in third place.

FC Platinum dropped points at a crucial stage with a 2-1 loss to Harare City as on the same day as Highlanders recorded a vital 1-0 victory over a hard to crack Chapungu at Ascot Stadium. With that win, Bosso had moved to second place, a point behind FC Platinum. Makepekepe changed all that with their resounding win in Beitbridge to shoot to the top which pushed FC Platinum to second and Highlanders third.

ZPC Kariba remained fourth courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Triangle, Ngezi Platinum Stars were held to a 1-1 draw by Tsholotsho, Dynamos also played out a 1-1 stalemate with Hwange, How Mine drew 0-0 with Mutare City Rovers while defending champions Chicken Inn continued to struggle as they were beaten 1-0 by Bulawayo City.

For Makepekepe who last tasted being Zimbabwean club football champions in 2005, their next assignment is the Harare derby against Dynamos, one of the three consecutive fixtures in the capital city. After Dynamos, they meet Harare City with Ngezi Platinum also making the trip to the Sunshine City. Their last contest of the season takes them to Gweru to face Chapungu.

FC Platinum, who are chasing their maiden title since they earned promotion in 2011 welcome Ngezi Platinum to Mandava Stadium followed by a short trip to Gweru to face Chapungu, then that massive encounter against Highlanders. A trip to Bulawayo to play against Tsholotsho is their concluding assignment of the season.

Highlanders, last crowned champions in 2006 have two consecutive matches in the City of Kings with Bulawayo City and Tsholotsho being their opponents. The penultimate round of fixtures sees Highlanders face FC Platinum in Zvishavane before they round it off with a home fixture against Hwange.

FC Platinum and Highlanders remain on course to secure the double as they are still in the running for the championship and the Chibuku Super Cup where they are in the semifinals.

The next coming weeks promise a lot of excitement for local football fans as the 2016 Zimbabwean club football champions will be decided.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League week 25 full results

Chapungu 0-1 Highlanders, Harare City 2-1 FC Platinum,, ZPC Kariba 1-0 Triangle, Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-1 Tsholotsho, How Mine 0-0 Mutare City Rovers, Dynamos 1-1 Hwange, Bulawayo City 1-0 Chicken Inn, Border Strikers 1-3 Caps United