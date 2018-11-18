Central African Republic extradites ex-militia leader ‘Rambo’

An MP and former militia leader in the Central African Republic (CAR) has been extradited to The Hague to face trial for crimes against humanity

Alfred Yekatom arrived at the International Criminal Court (ICC) detention centre on Saturday.

The ICC alleges he was responsible for murder, torture, attacking civilians and using child fighters.

Mr Yekatom, known as “Rambo”, led a Christian militia which formed after Muslim rebels seized power in 2013.

The group formed part of a band of mostly Christian militias, called the anti-Balaka, which rose up to counter the rebels.

The allegations against Mr Yekatom, which include war crimes, date back to late 2013 and early 2014.

Mr Yekatom was elected as an MP in 2016, despite being subject to UN sanctions.

He was arrested last month when he fired a gun in parliament, then ran away, after a row with a fellow MP.

This is the first extradition to the court from the CAR. The International Federation for Human Rights (known by its French acronym FIDH) said it signalled the authorities were committed to fighting against impunity.

Sectarian violence continues to grip the country, with nearly 40 people dying in clashes on Friday in the centre of the country.

Meanwhile, a UN peacekeeper died of injuries he received in a gunfight during an attack on a base in the west of the country. A priest was also burnt to death in a central town, and the UN said thousands of people were forced to flee violence.

