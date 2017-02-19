Chevrons out to level series

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HAVING lost the opening match of the series to Afghanistan through the Duckworth/Lewis method last Thursday, Zimbabwe will look to level the five match contest when the two teams meet in the second One Day International cricket match at Harare Sports Club this morning.

Zimbabwean bowlers did a magnificent job in cleaning up the tourists for 215 runs in 49.2 overs, only for losing an early wicket to cost the home team who were 99 for four in 27.2 overs when the match was disrupted by rain. When umpires Shaun George and Russell Tiffin decided that the outfield was too dangerous for the match to continue, Afghanistan won by 12 runs through the D/L method. Afghanistan skipper Asghar Stanikzai top scored with 50 runs after their danger man Mohammad Shahzad had been removed for eight by debutant left arm seamer Richard Ngarava in the second over.

Of the six bowlers used by Zimbabwe in the first ODI, five of them picked up wickets with only the returning Solomon Mire bowling six overs for 29 runs without taking a wicket. Skipper Graeme Cremer took three wickets, seamers Tendai Chatara and Christopher Mpofu had two while Ngarava as well as off spinner Sikandar Raza had one apiece.

Zimbabwe’s new opening batting pair of Peter Moor and Mire only combined to put together 15 runs prior to the latter being dismissed for just two runs. Left hander Craig Ervine top scored with an unbeaten 38 coming in to bat at number three while Ryan Burl, on his debut contributed 28 with the bat.

National team coach, Heath Streak yesterday said they were disheartened to lose the match under those circumstances because they were actually ahead on the Duckworth/Lewis method until they lost the wicket of Burl. He ruled out any changes to the 11 who took to the field last Thursday because he was satisfied with the bowling and fielding on the day with the early loss of wicket the only blemish.

“We were obviously disappointed to lose the match because we were actually ahead a couple of balls before that, we could have won that game had it continued, Craig Ervine was set and we still had a couple of batters still left. We fielded and bowled really well, it was a good effort to bowl them out for 215, had we not lost a couple of early wickets we would have been ahead on the Duckworth/Lewis method. We are not looking at making any changes at this stage, we are happy with the guys who played, we want to give them a fair opportunity, I was really pleased with the guys on debut,’’ said Streak.

He revealed that veteran Hamilton Masakadza has passed his fitness test and has been brought into the squad in place of the injured Elton Chigumbura. Masakadza, according to Streak is an opening batsman option should the need arise to make any changes. Sean Williams is still struggling with a back injury which has prevented him from passing his fitness assessment with Streak indicating that the left hander might not play a part at all in the series.

With the loss in the opening match conceded in unfortunate circumstances when it appeared they were going to win until the rains intervened in favour of the tourists, Zimbabwe should come out hard in their quest to be at par with Afghanistan because another defeat today could spell doom for the home side.

The bowling attack was on point in the opening ODI and should they show the kind of fight they displayed last Thursday, Zimbabwe stand a great chance of levelling the series. On the visitor’s side, Shahzad remains the most destructive and if he combines well at the top of the Afghanistan order with Noor Ali Zadran as well as Stanikzai, Zimbabwe could be in a lot of trouble. Seamers Mohammad Nabi, Dawlat Zadran and left arm spinner Amir Hamza are the key bowlers in the Afghanistan bowling attack.

Squads

Zimbabwe: Graeme Cremer (captain), Peter Moor (wicketkeeper), Ryan Burl, Tarisai Musakanda, Sikandar Raza, Malcolm Waller, Hamilton Masakadza, Wellington Masakadza, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Christopher Mpofu, Nathan Waller, Craig Ervine, Solomon Mire, Richard Ngarava, Carl Mumba

Afghanistan: Asghar Stanikzai (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Noor Ali Zadran, Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shaheedi, Samiullah Shenwari, Najeebullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Kareem Janat, Dawlat Zadran, Farid Ahmad, Aftab Alam.

— @Mdawini_29