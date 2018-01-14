Chevrons search for positive start

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

DESPITE a delay in arriving in Bangladesh, Zimbabwe are ready to deliver in their first match of the triangular One Day International series when they meet the host nation at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur tomorrow.

The Chevrons were meant to depart for Bangladesh last Tuesday but only departed two days later with the team arriving in the Asian country in two batches on Friday. A warm up match against a Bangladesh Cricket Board Eleven that was scheduled for yesterday was scrapped which means the Heath Streak coached lads will go into battle without having had real match fine tuning.

Streak gave indications that they were looking to make a positive start even though they last played ODIs in July last year away to Sri Lanka.

“We have to be ready to deliver on Monday, we are looking at starting positively after six months since our last ODI series in Sri Lanka where we did well,’’ Streak said.

Zimbabwe face Bangladesh in the tri series opener before they clash with Sri Lanka at the same venue on Wednesday. They take on the Tigers once again on Sunday with their last fixture being next Tuesday against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Under-19s got their campaign at their World Cup to a flying start when they trounced Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets at Lincoln Green in Lincoln, New Zealand yesterday.

Man of the match, Wesley Madhevere picked up three wickets for 19 in four overs as PNG were bowled out for 95 runs in 20 overs. Milton Shumba took two wickets while there was one wicket apiece for skipper Liam Roche, Jonathan Connolly and Taun Harrison. The Group B match was reduced to a 20 over affair after it was affected by rain. Madhevere then struck an unbeaten 44-ball 53 runs while his opening partner Gregory Dollar was also not out on 41 from 40 deliveries as Zimbabwe cruised to victory in 14 overs.

The Stephen Mangongo coached youngsters play their next match at the same venue against Australia on Wednesday prior to meeting India in their last group fixture on Friday at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Zimbabwe squad for triangular series in Bangladesh: Graeme Cremer(captain), Hamilton Masakadza, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Malcolm Waller, Ryan Murray, Peter Moor, Sikandar Raza, Solomon Mire, Christopher Mpofu, Brandon Mavuta, Tendai Chisoro, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Kyle Jarvis — @Mdawini_29