Chicken Inn choke up another draw

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

CHICKEN INN coach Joey Antipas could not hide his frustration yesterday after his side’s winless streak continued to four matches as they drew with Yadah in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie played at Luveve Stadium.

Chicken Inn did all the right things as they had greater possession and created numerous chances but their conversion rate was poor, scoring only one goal through Innocent Mucheneka, whose strike was cancelled out by veteran striker, Ralph Matema, who scored through a penalty.

It was the Gamecocks’ third draw on the trot, a frustrating result for the former champions who are intent on laying their hands on the championship trophy again.

It took Mucheneka’s 22-metre drive to beat Yadah’s goalkeeper, Samuel Mafukidze in the 73rd minute after the ball had been blocked during a melee.

Yadah did not give up despite trailing and Johannes Sibanda won a penalty, when he was fouled by Darryl Nyandoro inside the box.

Matema sent Elvis Chipezeze, who was in between the posts for Chicken Inn, the wrong way to level the scores in the 86th minute.

Antipas blamed a poor conversion rate adding they will have to make changes to their attack in order to come up with the goals.

“We have to keep working until we get the winning combinations, third draw on the trot is not good, if you want to stay among the top three or four you have to be winning games but I still believe we can start winning games, in fact our boys played a good game, tempo and movement was good but lack of cutting edge in attack let us down,” he said.

Yadah coach, Thomas Ruzive was happy with bagging a point away from home.

“I give credit to my boys as they showed character and determination, considering that we are coming from a defeat at home against Nichrut, I am happy with the point,” he said.

Teams

Chicken Inn: E Chipezeze, P Bernard, D Lunga, K Chideu, M Jackson, I Mucheneka, D Nyandoro, C Matawu, X Ndlovu (G Majika 70 mins), K Gurure (O Tarumbwa 51 mins)

Yadah: S Mafukidze, W Kalongonda, A Makopa, B Mapfumo, J Chitereki, M Musiyakuvi, M Makopa, L Murape (M Chiwara 75 mins), L Mavunga (M Meleka 79 mins), R Matema, S Sithole (J Sibanda 60 mins)