Chicken Inn hit Bantu for Five

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

Bantu Rovers. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 0

Chicken Inn . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(2) 5

FORMER Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions, Chicken Inn started the season on a high when they clobbered returnees Bantu Rovers by five goals to nil in at Luveve stadium yesterday.

Chicken Inn coached Rahman Gumbo called the win a confidence booster and the right start to the 2017 campaign as they seek to achieve their initial target of 15 points in their first five games.

Gumbo was elated by the win saying it sets the tone for a positive season although he declined to say what their season target is.

Bantu, who fielded a largely youthful side, including a 16-year-old rookie, showed promise in the first 20 minutes of the game holding their own and matching Chicken Inn in terms of possession and attack but crumbled when the visitors scored their first goal through Innocent Mucheneka in the 18th minute.

Veteran Obadiah Tarumbwa followed with the second goal 10 minutes later when he flicked in a pass from the evergreen, Clemence Matawu who proved age is nothing but a number as he played a central role in Chicken Inn’s midfield dominance.

When Bantu seemed to have managed to contain the Game Cocks, Tafadzwa Kutinyu made a run into the box, after receiving a pass from Tarumbwa, and his shot bounced off the home side’s goalkeeper, Ndodana Sibanda’s boot before going in.

Substitute Ishmael Lawe piled on the misery for Chicken Inn as he blasted in a rebound in the 91st minute before making it a brace two minutes later to propel the former champions to the top of the log.

Gumbo said they were continuing where they left off last season after finishing strongly despite a shaky period that saw them fail to defend the title they won in 2015.

“It’s a good start of us because winning the first five games is our priority on our way to winning the league. We are on the right track, its continuity for us. Our fitness levels seemed superior to Bantu, they didn’t threaten much. Getting three points is a good start for the team and it gives confidence to my team,” he said.

Bantu interim coach, director Methembe Ndlovu said he believed his side played their best but unfortunately results didn’t go their way.

“We want to get better with each game and I think it’s some experience that we can use going forward,” he said. Ndlovu said they will continue using youngsters in their team as it has worked for them in previous years.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 1 Results

Bantu Rovers 0-5 Chicken Inn

Ngezi 1 – 0 Black Rhinos

Tsholotsho 0 – 0 Hwange

ZPC Kariba 1-0 How Mine

Harare City 0-0 Yadah

Chapungu 0-0 Triangle

— @rasmthembo