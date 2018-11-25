Chicken Inn perch on third spot

Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Reporter

Chicken Inn……………………………………….1 (1)

Triangle……………………………………………..1(1)

FORMER league champions, Chicken Inn yesterday secured the third spot after a one all draw with Triangle in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Luveve Stadium.

The match was possible the only highlight of the season’s closure as the two teams battled it out to claim the third spot as FC Platinum won the title with two matches to spare while Ngezi finished on second position in the 2018 season that ended yesterday.

The Gamecocks who were on third position going into the match needed a win or a draw to finish the season on third spot while the Sugar Sugar boys as Triangle are affectionately known by soccer fanatics needed nothing else but victory to leapfrog their opponents.

Chicken Inn were the ones that settled first and attacked the visitors’ area relentlessly and they were duly rewarded for their continued attack when the lively George Majika released a pass to the quick and stocky Obriel Chirinda who left his marker for dead on the left side to send in an inviting cross into the box, which was tapped in by the young forward Nicole Mutaiwa beyond the reach of Triangle’s goal minder Tapiwa Chilenga to thrust them into the lead in the 34th minute.

The home side continued to pile pressure on the visitors who were seemingly finding it difficult to cope with the speed of the age defying Clemence Matawu in the middle of the park as well as one of the soccer stars of the year contenders Chirinda.

Triangle started the second half a much rejuvenated side with one of their most outstanding player this season, Lameck Nhamo and midfielders Russel Madamombe and Collin Dhuwa causing all sorts of anxious moments to the home side’s rearguard.

It was during one of the surges in the 63th minute by the visitors that Madamombe broke loose on the left and sensing danger the home side’s goalie Pride Zendera rushed out of his box to close in on the lanky midfielder handling a goal bound ball in the process.

Zendera earned himself a yellow card from referee Mhaka Magare who had an impressive outing.

From the resultant free kick flighted by Arnold Chiveya, Triangle’s players took turns to miss in a goal mouth melee with Mutaiwa clearing the ball from the line but the clearance did not go far as it fell on Phineas Bamusi who was impeded by a Chicken Inn’s player.

Up stepped Nhamo tried to take the free kick but his carling shot hit the hand of Chirenda on the wall and referee Magare pointed to the penalty spot and again Nhamo took the responsibility and sent the ball beyond a diving Zendera.

From then on the match was a see saw with both sides embarking on sporadic attacks. Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro said a draw was the fairest result as the two sides appeared to be evenly balanced

“It was a balanced affair, perhaps a draw being the fairest result. I thought Chicken Inn were very quick off the blocks but we survived the early scare but at a time when we thought we were stable they hit us on the break and got the opening goal but we came back in the second half in search of an equaliser which we got after persistent pressure,” he said.

Gamecocks’ assistant coach Prince Matore said they had gone all out for a win to claim the third spot but were happy with the draw as it also assured them of the same position.

“It was a tough game but we played well. We wanted to win, we wanted maximum points to consolidate our third position but unfortunately we drew.

In the first half we had chances to win the game and in the second half Triangle team came back stronger but we managed to defend and create some chances which we failed to convert,” he said.