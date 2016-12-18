Chiyangwa Cosafa boss

Mehluli Sibanda in Sun City, South Africa

BARELY a year since he was ushered to the top echelons of Zimbabwe football, Philip Chiyangwa yesterday made history when he sailed to the presidency of Cosafa unopposed at the organisation’s elective annual general meeting held at Sun City in North West, South Africa.

The 57-year-old flamboyant Harare businessman becomes the first Zimbabwean to hold the Cosafa presidency since the regional body came into being in 1997, a wonderful achievement for him.

Chiyangwa replaced longtime Cosafa president Suketu Patel of Seychelles who decided not to seek re-election at the end of his second five year term. The Zimbabwean football boss was declared the president of the 14-nation regional grouping following yesterday morning’s withdrawal of Danny Jordan of South Africa who was the only challenger for the top post.

Fran Mbidi of Namibia is the new vice-president who was also not challenged while the ordinary members are General Nato(Angola), Walter Manda (Malawi), Sameer Sobha (Mauritius), Alberto Junior Simango (Mozambique) and Andrew Kamanga of Zambia.

Chiyangwa was accompanied to the Cosafa AGM by his Zifa vice-president Omega Sibanda, the national association executive committee members Philip Machana, Piraishe Mabhena and acting general-secretary Joseph Mamutse.

“I am elated, I think no other Zimbabwean has held such a post, at Caf or at Fifa level before,’’ said Chiyangwa.

He feels that with Zimbabwe the only country from Cosafa heading to next month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, it was only fitting that he rises to the leadership of the region.

Patel said his wish is for the successes that have been achieved under his leadership to be carried forward by the Chiyangwa dispensation.

The AGM was held after a successful Under-20 Youth Championship which was won by Zambia at Moruleng Stadium on Friday.

Cosafa head of technical Sue Destombes said Zimbabwe have been offered to host the regional senior Women’s Championship and it is yet to be seen if the country’s football leadership will accept that task of putting together the tournament.

