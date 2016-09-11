Churches install POS machines to collect tithes, offerings



Amanda Ncube, Sunday News Reporter

PENTECOSTAL churches have installed Point of Sale machines at their premises to allow congregants to pay their tithes, offerings and settle other church-related services using plastic money as a way of countering cash shortages.

Traditionally congregants have been paying tithes using cash. In Christianity, a tithe is one-tenth of someone’s earnings which goes to support the church and their leaders, mostly pastors.

Church leaders told Sunday News that they have installed the POS machines while some are in the process of implementing the system. The Government has been encouraging various organisations to embrace the use of plastic money as cash shortages continue to worsen.

One of the churches, Abundant Life Revival Mission International (ALRMI) has installed the machines and said since then payment of tithes has improved. ALRMI spokesperson Mrs Fadziso Kanyayi said they have been using POS system for two months and it has been helping them to also pay for rentals.

“We have decided to use the swiping system since there is no hard cash in the country and the coffers had gone down, people were no longer paying their tithes not because they didn’t want, but because they couldn’t access money in the banks,” said Mrs Kanyayi.

“People pay their tithe and offering through the swiping machine since its hard these days to get money from the banks and it goes straight into the church account.”

Church congregants welcomed the development.

“I am happy with the system because I do not need to queue for money to pay tithes. There are no more excuses not to pay tithes,” said Ms Esther Linje, a member of the church.

Another member of the church who identified himself as Mr Dzinoreva said the innovation has greatly assisted the church.

Although officials from some of the churches could not readily comment, Sunday News also learnt that Word of Life and Harvest House have also installed the POS machines to improve money collection. Other churches said they were also in the process of implementing the system.

Pastor Ernest of Eagle Life Assembly Faith in God Ministries said his church was also planning to implement the swipe machine payment system in the next two months.

“We would be implementing this swiping system in two months as it will help us in dealing with cash crisis in the country. This system is also a security measure as we are running away from the process whereby ushers move around carrying money.”

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya has been on the crusade encouraging individuals and organisations to embrace the use of plastic money to deal with the continued shortage of cash.

Most banks are failing to meet daily cash requirements for their customers and this has resulted in the financial institutions limiting withdrawals to as low as $100 per day.

“There is no need for people to be in long queues because they should just use plastic money. Through their cards, they can buy anything they want so that they cannot stand in queues,” said Dr Mangudya.