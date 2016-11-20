City boost top eight hopes

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

Tsholotsho…………………………………………… (0) 1

Bulawayo City………………………………………. (0) 2

BULAWAYO City increased their chances of a top eight finish in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League when they beat Tsholotsho FC in a match played at Luveve Stadium yesterday afternoon.

A brace from Emmanuel Mandiranga in the second half secured the match for City while Tsholotsho got their face saver from MacClive Phiri after they were awarded a penalty.

Tsholotsho, who beat Highlanders in their last encounter, came into the match needing to collect maximum points to improve their chances of surviving relegation and showed hunger in the first half dominating proceedings.

Iziqholo, however, could not find the back of the net as Ayanda Ncube came close to opening the scoring twice but was kept off by Amakhosi goalkeeper Ndodana Sibanda and the crossbar.

City came back more focused from the break and six minutes into the second half the visitors exchanged passes from the centre circle with Mkhokheli Dube playing it to Mandiranga inside the box before he punished Tsholotsho for poor defending.

Dube turned the provider again in the 76th when he crossed the ball from the left flank and it found an unmarked Mandiranga inside the box who headed it in to double their lead.

Tsholotsho did not give up making several raids into City’s goal area and were finally rewarded in the 84th minute when Morris Kadzola brought down Nixon Gama and referee, Hardley Ndazi pointed to the spot allowing Phiri to pull one back for Iziqholo.

Amakhosi’s acting coach, Try Ncube was ecstatic with the win saying it brightens their chance of finishing the season in the top eight.

He, however, conceded that it was not an easy match adding he had to motivate his players during the break for them to come back more eager for a win.

Despite the loss, Tsholotsho coach, Lizwe Sweswe was confident they would survive the chop saying they would replicate last year’s feat when they survived on the last day, when they face FC Platinum.

He blamed complacency on the part of his charges saying they were relaxed and did not play their normal game.

“The boys raise their game when playing against big teams and the fact that it is a big game that could have a bearing on the championship will certainly bring out the best from my players. I think their approach will be different and are now aware they should play well to win the game if we are to survive,” said Sweswe.

The win saw Bulawayo City move into the top eight with 41 points while Tsholotsho remain third from bottom with 25 points.

Teams

Tsholotsho: N Marichi, N Siwela, N Moyo, T Nyabinde, G Magariro, R Mufudza (N Mundandishe 69 mins), Z Moyo, B Madanhire (D Chirwa 64 mins), A Ncube (M Ponyera 46 mins), N Gama, M Phiri

Bulawayo City: N Sibanda, M Kadzola, Z Sibanda, N Mukumbi, B Chikwenya, K Madzongwe, T Ndlovu ( H Ncube 83 mins), E Mandiranga, S Ndlovu (E Nkulungo 79 mins), M Dube, M Moyo (I Kutsanzira, 71 mins).