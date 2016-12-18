Coming up with best Bosso side a task: Phiri

OUR apologies for failing as promised to bring you a profile of Juma Phiri, the Zimbabwe national record holder in the high jump.

Phiri was all week locked up in Harare facilitating the visa application process for some of his club TalenVision FC who are due to travel to Europe for football trials.

However, we have been able to catch up with one football legend whose successes have been celebrated in Botswana and Zimbabwe.

Lawrence Phiri, a celebrated footballer and administrator who scooped all Zimbabwe had to offer in a career that began at boys’ clubs in 1965, taking him to Bosso the following year, until his retirement as a player in 1982, believes it is a mammoth task arriving at the best Highlanders FC. He says in the last four decades Highlanders has had great teams that have one way or the other excelled.

He, however, reckons that the 1973 team that won the regional league and Chibuku Trophy, the club’s first major tournament in the national league was probably the best.

“For one season and subsequent ones I rate that team as the best. It’s debatable but to me in terms of quality, flair and so many factors it’s the best team ever assembled at the club,” said Phiri.

He is an authoritative voice at Bosso having won the Chibuku Trophy twice as a player and as many times as club manager, Zifa Cup, Castle Cup, Rothmans Shield (2), Heroes’ Cup, Independence Cup, BAT Rosebowl, two promotional campaigns, the South Zone championship, three regional titles and the Super League title in 1990.

Apart from playing with the likes of Bruce Grobbelaar, Madinda Ndlovu, the late Majuta Mpofu, Ernest Sibanda, Phiri managed Bosso for almost 10 years in an era marked by the growth of the Bosso brand led by players like Madinda, Willard Khumalo, Mercedes Sibanda, Alexander Maseko, Douglas Mloyi and Tito Paketh.

Sunday Leisure caught up with the now based in Botswana Phiri, who poured his heart out on the talent that has been at the club in the last 50 years.

“I am happy to have been part of the dream and club, to have played with some of the best players ever at the club.

“In 1973 the team that won us the Chibuku Trophy had Ananias Dube, myself, Edward Dzowa, James Nxumao, Boet Van Ays, Billy Sibanda, Cavin Duberly, Tymon Mabaleka, Josiah Nxumalo, Benjamin Mpofu and Tommy Masuku. There were others like John Vella, Peter Bhebhe, Andrew Jele, Nehemiah Dube, Jeffrey Mpofu that we had before we were joined by the likes of Barry Daka, Bruce, Majuta Mpofu, Peter Zimuto, Itai Chieza, Isaac Mafaro, Stanley Nyika and Chutika Tembo.

“It was a great squad by all standards and we achieved a lot with the 1973 side as the foundation with stand out coach Silas Ndlovu in charge,” said Phiri.

After length probing Phiri said the Best X1 for his playing days at Highlanders would have 1 Bruce Grobbelaar in goal, 2 himself at rightback, 3 Edward Dzowa, 4 Boet Van Ays, 5 Douglas Mloyi, 6 Tymon Mabaleka, 7 Tommy Masuku, 8 Barry Daka, 9 Mark Watson, 10 Majuta Mpofu and 11 Duberly.

On the bench of the 1970s Best X1 he said he would have Josiah Nxumalo, Peter Nkomo, Stanley Nyika, Itai Chieza and Billy Sibanda.

He said Silas Ndlovu who was appointed coach at the end of 1971 and guided the team to the national league in 1973, would be the gaffer for the period of his playing days’ select.

“He had a Midas Touch and changed things around at the club,” said Phiri.

Phiri also came up with another team that he had fond memories and travelled as far afield as Egypt and Germany with.

“They were a fine crop of footballers that I had the chance to work with as manager. Some had already broken into the first team before I was suspended before my return in 1984 and these are Ernest Sibanda, Douglas Mloyi, Madinda and Peter Nkomo,” said Phiri.

Phiri who also went on to make a mark for himself in Botswana football with Notwane coached by Paul Moyo and masterminded by Fabian Zulu, guided the Tswanas to Africa making the club the first to reach the second round of a continental tournament.

His first X1 has Peter Nkomo in goal, Mercedes Sibanda at rightback, Fanuel Ncube at leftback, Mloyi and Maseko at the heart of defence, with Willard Khumalo anchoring, Madinda wide on the right, with the late Titus Majola at attacking right link with Rahman Gumbo at the centre assisted by Tito Paketh and Tanny Banda.

“I would actually use Madinda and Tanny on either flank and still get results,” said Phiri of the stars he managed.

On the bench Phiri said he would have Dumisani Nyoni, Tobias Mudyambanje, David Phiri and Richard Ndlovu.

“I would have given this squad to Bobby Clark to coach,” said Phiri.

The former club captain whose smile while holding the 1980 Chibuku Trophy at Rufaro Stadium became a poster for many, said he would not commit himself to players who came after 1993 as he had already left for Botswana.

“There is a team that won four league titles, I never got to watch the boys, for them to have achieved what they did they were good in their own way too,” said Phiri.

Phiri said coming up with Best X1 lists was not an easy thing to do but would love a situation where Highlanders and other teams assembled legends’ list.