Commission of inquiry proceedings disrupted in Bulawayo

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

PROCEEDINGS of the Commission of Inquiry of the post-election violence that occurred on 1 August had to be briefly halted at a hotel in Bulawayo on Friday, after Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) supporters disrupted the meeting.

Four people have reportedly since been arrested over the disturbances. Bulawayo Province police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango could not immediately comment on the issue, saying the report was still being compiled.

Violence erupted after a man believed to be affiliated to the Mthwakazi Republic Movement belittled the commission, accusing it of being biased. MRP supporters then began chanting slogans as the suspects were hauled out of the hotel. Police had to be called in to monitor the situation and the hearing resumed after lunch.