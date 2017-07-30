Communal farmers urged to group to enhance productiveness

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Jul 30, 2017 | 472 views
Dr Obert Mpofu

Dr Obert Mpofu

Wilson Dakwa, Farming Reporter
THERE is a need for communal farmers to organise themselves into co-operatives so as to enhance the productiveness of their agricultural enterprises, a Cabinet Minister said.

Speaking at the Umguza District Agricultural Show held at Nyamandlovu on Thursday last week Macro-Economic Planning and Investment Promotion Minister Dr Obert Mpofu who is also Umguza representative in the National Assembly, said farmers stand to benefit more through sharing ideas and pooling resources as groups.

“Forming agricultural groups promotes a purpose of unity and improves farmers’ knowledge as they are likely to enlighten each other on various farming related issues. It also makes it easier for the Department of Agricultural Technical and Extension Services officers to teach the farmers on how to enhance their yields because some of them might be doing inappropriate things that might hinder their potential harvest,” said Dr Mpofu.

An agricultural co-operative, also known as a farmers’ co-op, is a grouping where farmers pool their resources in certain areas of activity.

A broad typology of agricultural co-operatives distinguishes between agricultural service co-operatives, which provide various services to their individually farming members, and agricultural production co-operatives, where production resources (land, machinery) are pooled and members farm jointly.

“These meetings create awareness and encourage farmers to boost their harvests. Umguza is the breadbasket of Bulawayo as we supply it with various horticultural produce such as potatoes, tomatoes among other produce. We have water in abundance, land and expertise to enable us to supply the entire nation,” said Dr Mpofu.

He also praised the Government’s Command Agriculture Programme as a positive move towards improving the country’s food security.

“We fully support the Command Agriculture Programme which will increase the nation’s food security and in turn restore the nation’s status as Sadc’s breadbasket. We thank His Excellency (President Mugabe) for the inputs and support he has given us because Command Agriculture will also put us on the map of Africa as we will export surplus grain and generate export revenue,” said Dr Mpofu.

The agricultural show was organised by the Umguza District Society in conjunction with Agritex and various stakeholders. The initiative started in 2012 in Nyamandlovu and the exhibition went on to be held in Upper Rangemore, Redwood, Ntabazinduna and Highfields.

>
Like it? Share it!

Sabi targets 25kg monthly gold output

Banks freeze out ailing companies

More Related News
Dr Charity Jinya Banks freeze out ailing companies

Dr Charity Jinya Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Business Reporter THE Directors Protection Council of Zimbabwe (DPCZ) is fighting to save Bulawayo companies sinking in bank debts...

Sabi Gold Mine Sabi targets 25kg monthly gold output

Sabi Gold Mine Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Business Reporter ONE of the biggest gold mines in the Midlands Province, Sabi Gold Mine has set targets to produce an average of 25...

Mr Howard Masaninga Iran comes to Kwekwe

Mr Howard Masaninga Nyasha Majoni in Kwekwe THE Embassy of the Republic of Iran will exhibit at this year’s annual Kwekwe Business Expo which will be held from 28 to 30...

black market1 Things great leaders do in difficult economic times …Black market rise alarms RBZ

Dr Kupukile Mlambo Introduction IT is a pleasure for me to be here this evening and I would like to thank the organisers of this event for inviting me to make a few remarks....