Commuter bus conductor wins car

Sandra Tekere

A 40-year-old conductor won a Honda Fit during the Africa Gaming draw that was held at Africa Gaming Offices in Bulawayo yesterday.

Mr Douglas Kapfawo could not believe it when he was announced the winner. He had no identity document and had to ecstatically rush home to get it. He said he did not know how to drive as he never thought he would ever own a car.

“I have to start my driving lessons so that I can be able to use the car. I am still shocked about this fortune and I need to pull my thoughts together and decide exactly what to do,” said Mr Kapfawo.

He expressed gratitude to Africa Bet for conducting the draw for Bulawayo betters. He said they should continue with such draws as they encourage and motivate many to partake in the bets. Mr Kapfawo originally from Rusape in Manicaland, is a conductor who operates the City-Queens Park route. He suddenly became a celebrity as many people were greeting and congratulating him while others would hug him when the Africa Bet team was handing over the car keys to him.

“I can’t believe the car is mine. I think it is a dream, a joke. My wife is going to be happy. I cannot sell my gift. I will ride it to church and to watch DeMbare,” he added.

Mr Kapfawo said it was his first time to bet adding that he was happy because it was like buying a car for a dollar.

He said this called for celebration and he had to thank his ancestors. Africa Gaming Company managing director Miss Natalie Magwenzi said it was their first time to conduct a draw in Bulawayo. She said the draw was a result of complaints from Bulawayo betters who felt left out.

“We are so happy to conduct this draw because we have many loyal betters in this city,” said Miss Magwenzi.

She said the car was not the only prize but their prizes comprised a Samsung 14 inch television set and a generator. The second prize gambler Mr Zenzo Mathe went away with the television set while the third winner Mrs Millicent Makwindi picked a generator.