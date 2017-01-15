Conrad: Legend with exceptional goal scoring prowess

Yesteryear Great, Lovemore Dube

THE South Zone Soccer League excursion would be incomplete without the mention of one Conrad Conley Nkomazana, a fiery striker whose scoring exploits made Bulawayo Rockets one of the most feared sides of the 1977-78 era.

He passed on last week at the age of 65. Conrad was indeed a legend of the South Zone Soccer League because of his goalscoring prowess and gamesmanship.

He was up there in the rankings with the best who included Lemmy Mnenekwa and Onias Musana of Black Horrors, Black Chiefs’ Francis Sikhosana, Mactavish Dube and Philemon Muriyengwe of Gwanda Ramblers, Highlanders’ 43 goal-hero in the 1978 season Doughty Sithole, Majuta Mpofu and Tymon Mabaleka.

The other goalscoring kings were Old Miltonians’ Neil Boonzaier and Synyman and the Go Beer Rovers’ pair of Thomas Chipembere and Danny Mahaso.

Bosso, not happy with a decision to award DeMbare a walkover following incessant rains that had left Barbourfields Stadium unplayable at the beginning of the 1976 season, only to be pipped by bitter foes by a point courtesy of the boardroom, broke ranks with the Rhodesia National Football League to form the South Zone Soccer League an exciting football journey that brought to the foe some exciting talent like Musana who went on to play for Moroka Swallows, Zimbabwe Saints and Bata

Power after being identified while playing for Plumtree side Black Horrors.

Another star from the side Mnenekwa turned out for Highlanders and Wankie FC.

Nkomazana, who died on Sunday morning at a city hospital after a battle with tumour in the liver and diabetes, drew as much of a crowd at his funeral as he did during his playing days.

The Emakhandeni Seventh Day Adventist church was on Wednesday filled to capacity by congregants, football people and city residents, who came from as far as South Africa to bid farewell to a former great.

Nkomazana was a regular scorer for Bulawayo Rockets, making it his business to always score against Highlanders.

Strongly built during his playing days, gifted with pace, positioning and an eye for goal, he scored great goals and crucial ones for his side which played its home games at White City Stadium.

Nkomazana played with the likes of social soccer tournaments kingpin Madodana Horsepower Tshabangu, Jotham “Big Joe” Moyo, Runny Ndlovu, Willing Mlangeni, Onani Ngwenya, Joze Dube, Nicodemus Mabhena, Patrick “Dambadamba” Ngwenya, Johannes Maseko, Kingstone Phiri, Paul Moyo, Aaron “Bhula Sangoma” Ngwenya, Jacob “Jazzyman” Nkiwane and Peter Ngwenya.

His strikeforce with Mabhena gave defenders hectic afternoons as they were physically imposing strikers who complemented each other well. While Mabhena appeared stocky and not able to cover much space, Nkomazana had a slimmer body and could run and allow his partner to play off him.

He played his best football between 1977 and 1979 having matured from Bulawayo’s boys’ clubs set up by the city council.

His former teammate at Rockets Big Joe Moyo described Nkomazana as a gem that had due to injury and lack of sponsorship for the club not achieved true potential.

“Probably had he been at another environment his career may have flourished. There we were as a club without sponsorship but giving clubs in the league a good run for their money,” said Moyo.

Social soccer king Tshabangu has always described Nkomazana as a big player who chose to play and end his career at Rockets. This was despite the fact that he rated among the best strikers of his time most of whom hogged headlines across the country.

In a recent conversation in the city Tshabangu said: “In the past there was plenty of goals and trickery on the field. Fans felt compelled to go and watch even unfashionable sides like our Bulawayo Rockets where you knew players like Mabhena and Nkomazana will have something special for the fans in trickery, utilising space and playing to their strengths.”

Nkomazana’s eldest brother, Ndojelana, said as a family they were happy to have had such a fine athlete and a man of humility who was God fearing.

The eldest of the boys among the nine Nkomazana siblings, said Conrad’s exploits had seen former Highlanders and Young Warriors defender Thubelihle taking to the sport.

“He was a great footballer who had defied odds to come from a rural upbringing and rise to being one of the best strikers in the country. As a personality, we have lost a family member of repute,” said Ndojelana of his father of his father of seven younger brother.

Ndojelana said for Conrad to have played and attracted the attention of zonal selectors and Highlanders spoke of the good player he was.

Conrad was at one time wanted by Highlanders but his disposition of sticking to his own choices saw him stay with Rockets.

“Once he set his eyes on something, he would never budge. On many occasions Highlanders were keen on his services but he chose to stay put with Rockets. The allure of big crowds and money was not good enough motivation,” said Ndojelana.

Conrad was born in Nkayi at a place known as Zinyangeni being the seventh born child in a family of nine.

He attended Dimpamiwas Primary School in the district, proceeded to St Xaviers in Silobela before rounding off his primary school education at Loreto Mission.

Conrad was among the pioneering students at Mzilikazi High School and it is where he met and played with talented future stars — Lawrence Phiri and Barry Daka.

He stayed briefly in Bulawayo’s Makokoba Suburb before they became among the first occupants of houses at Tshabalala in the 1960s.

Football was always his passion and he played with his peers, graduating to club football playing for both Zimbabwe United and Bulawayo Rockets.

After school he was to work for AD Painters and Decorators. His next port of call was Harry Hing Painters and Decorators for whom he worked until he set his own New Painters.

The July 8, 1951 born star was forced at the age of 1979/80 to retire because of a nagging knee injury.

One of Conrad’s best games was when he was introduced with Highlanders leading 4-0.

“His combination with his brother Benjamin proved too hot to handle for Highlanders and the match ended 5-4 in favour of Rockets.

He returned to haunt Bosso in the second leg but albeit for a losing cause scoring in the 85th and 86th minutes with Willing Mlangeni having scored the other as Bulawayo Rockets nearly forced a share of the spoils in 1978.

Highlanders won 4-3.

So impressive was the father of seven that he was on several occasions drafted into regional squads.

He scored in Highlanders’ 3-2 win over the South Zone Soccer All Stars 77.