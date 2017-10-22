Council proposes 60pc salary cut for workers

by Sunday News Online | Sunday, Oct 22, 2017 | 2456 views
Local authority’s spokesperson, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu

Local authority’s spokesperson, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu

Vusumuzi Dube, Municipal Reporter
THE Bulawayo City Council and its workers are headed for a clash after management put up a proposal to cut salaries by up to 60 percent as part of a rationalisation exercise.

Sunday News understands that the Zimbabwe Urban Councils’ Workers’ Union (ZUCWU) — Bulawayo Branch had to abandon negotiations when management could not give a straight answer on the salary cuts hence delaying the implementation of the staff rationalisation, restructuring and job evaluation exercise.

The exercise which was conducted by MBB Private Limited, a human resources consultancy firm, was completed in March and endorsed by councillors during a special council meeting.

Among the recommendations that were passed include the reduction of the required staff establishment from 5 071 to 4 082 with some employees’ grades reduced while others moved to other departments.

However, in the latest development implementing the exercise might take longer than envisaged after management allegedly came up with a proposal for a salary cut, something the workers are resisting.

Contacted for comment the local authority’s spokesperson, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu could neither confirm nor deny that workers will get a salary cut but said the evaluation exercise was still under negotiations.

“The City of Bulawayo job evaluation exercise is still under negotiations at Works Council level that is the committee of council heads of department and the union executive. The Zimbabwe Urban Councils’ Workers’ Union (ZUCWU) — Bulawayo Branch requested for an adjournment of negotiations at a Works Council meeting to allow it to consult its members.

“We are currently awaiting the Union to come back to the negotiating table after meeting its members. It should be noted that whatever action taken by council will be in consultation and agreement with the employees,” said Mrs Mpofu.

ZUCWU (Bulawayo branch) chairperson Mr Harold Moyo said it was premature for him to comment on the matter saying the issue was still under discussion.

“I cannot comment on that matter because the issue is still under discussion. Maybe you can talk to management they can tell you the situation on the ground because they are the ones allowed to talk to the media. I am an employee and I am not allowed to talk about council issues to the media,” said Mr Moyo.

However, a council source revealed that council has now come up with a proposal to cut the salaries as part of the implementation of the job evaluation exercise.

“Initially, they tried blocking the report from the consultant, influencing councillors to reject it. Now that they are seeing that this failed they want to cut the salaries.

When councillors endorsed the report of the consultant on the job evaluation exercise, the city’s Town Clerk is quoted as noting that it was unpopular because in implementing it, it will see some people being downgraded.

“The reason this exercise is largely unpopular is because it will see some people being downgraded as it was realised that their current positions do not require higher grades,” he said.

The job evaluation exercise was initially introduced by the local authority mainly as a means of addressing its blotted wage bill. Previously the local authority also considered the retrenchment of 1 049 workers with some having to endure salary and allowance cuts.

A couple of years ago the Harare City Council booted out its spokesperson Mr Leslie Gwindi and three other senior managers whose positions were made redundant by the city’s restructuring programme. The city sent packing seven directors in an effort to reduce its salary bill, which was consuming more than half of its revenue.

The Harare City Council also collapsed several departments in a new structure, resulting in some directors becoming redundant.

>
Like it? Share it!

Retailers sabotage bid exposed -Manufacturers never increased prices

13k unlicensed drivers nabbed in one year

More Related News
Dr Ignatius Chombo ‘Special Congress not for firing VP Mnangagwa’

Dr Ignatius Chombo Harare Bureau PRESIDENT Mugabe has acceded to convening a special Zanu-PF Congress this December and the gathering will not be used to fire his lieutenants,...

gavel2 13k unlicensed drivers nabbed in one year

Tinomuda Chakanyuka, Senior Reporter MORE than 13 000 people were arrested for driving without valid driver’s licences last year, with statistics showing a sustained prevalence...

Mr Busisa Moyo Retailers sabotage bid exposed -Manufacturers never increased prices

Mr Busisa Moyo Tinomuda Chakanyuka, Senior Reporter UNSCRUPULOUS retailers are sabotaging the economy as they have maintained high prices for locally produced goods although...

power cut1 Midnight exam for O-level

Nqobile Tshili, Sunday News Correspondent FORM Four pupils at Sobukhazi High School in Bulawayo’s Mzilikazi suburb last Monday had to write their Zimbabwe School Examination...

  • zibulo

    playing popayi games with workers , who get peanuts after all !!!. Question; since the economy has had a big big turndown, has the Councils (all councils) also reduced the number of management, middle and upper , in line with Revenue earnings of the Council? Have they also reduced perks like free what what (housing, rent, car , servants etc)in line with their organization’s financial status? Have they asked the Mayor, Deputy, Town Clerk to have less salaries and less perks in line with financial resources? Has a work study and method measurement been employed do determine if all workers (general and management/admin)are all fully occupied? Is there proof that there are no “free-riders”in the employment of the Council who work an hour or less per day yet get full pay? To sum up , is there a law which does not allow what i have mentioned to be done, after all you get only get a cow’s milk according to how much it is producing, This i believe can be amunition to be used by the Unions, BURA, any civic organization in the city , to get Council to behave. If eg they get rid of one Post that attracts a vulgar salary of USD15000.00/month, divide this by USD200.00 which is average salary/wage these days, imagine how many jobs are saved , and how many households are saved from destitution.

  • Nitram2

    The salaries and allowances have always been inflated hoping residents will afford the high rates for no return on service provision. Reality has finally hit them. They can auction peoples properties but get a paltry sum out of it as the economy cannot support high prices. It hasn’t worked! Even with bond notes in circulation.

  • Mbigo

    Might be the fall of the City of Bulawayo watch and see as it goes downs to its knees kkkkkkkkk, tichafanana