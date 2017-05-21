Council to install pre-paid water metres despite resistance

Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

A SHOWDOWN is looming between the Masvingo City Council and residents as it has emerged that the local authority has resolved to go ahead with plans to install pre-paid water meters, beginning with high density areas.

According to a latest council report, the city treasurer Mrs Thandiwe Dube has been instructed to work out the modalities of installing pre-paid water meters in the city. The report read that more than half of the properties in Chesvingo suburb recently had water supplies disconnected due to non-payment of water bills.

“Concern was raised that the council system of disconnecting water was not effective since a majority of residents were tampering with stop cock to access the water. The treasurer, Mrs Thandiwe Dube suggested that council should introduce pre-paid water meters in the whole city. The idea was accepted by the finance committee and seconded by Ward 2 councillor Garcia Mundondo,” reads the report.

“That the city treasurer be instructed to work out modalities of installing prepaid water meters in the whole city covering commercial, industrial, institutional, low and high density residential properties. It should be noted the project would be rolled out in high density residential areas in phases, soon.”

However, residents feel the council is working on depriving them of their rights to water through the installation of pre-paid water meters.

Masvingo Urban Residents and Ratepayers Alliance spokesperson, Mr Godfrey Mutimba said council should be considerate when coming up with the resolution.

“I think it will be a travesty of justice if council goes ahead with the installation of pre-paid water meters. Water is a right, as good as a human right. When residents are deprived of the precious liquid simply because they cannot afford to pay then their human rights are violated. Due to economic hardships and closure of companies most families have no means of income and will be the worst affected if pre-paid water meters are introduced,” said Mr Mutimba.

The Mayor, Councillor Hubert Fidze, said council was not going back on the installation of pre-paid meters because it was the only way water users could pay for the services adding that the default rate was very high.

“The default rate is high as residents, institutions and industries are not paying water bills. As it stands a total of $19 988 057,22 is owed to council by institutions as at 31 March 2017. The total money that council is owed by residents, institutions and industries combined, in unpaid water bills stands at $39 484 767,79,” said Clr Fidze.

