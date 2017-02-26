Cresta Churchill undergoes refurbishment

Roberta Katunga, Senior Business Reporter

CRESTA Churchill in Bulawayo which is part of the hospitality group, Cresta Hotels, is undergoing major refurbishment as part of plans to transform it into a boutique-style hotel.

In a statement, Cresta Hotels operations executive Mr Bill Bruce revealed that work started last month with the renovation of all bathrooms and will also see a new look for the suites and bedrooms. The group is working together with the Catering Industry Pension Fund on the refurbishment of the hotel.

“The objective is to upgrade the accommodation facilities in the hotel and maintain the high standards of operation for which the hotel has been known for more than 40 years,” said Mr Bruce.

He said the first wing would be completed by April, in time for one of the busiest seasons of the year for all Bulawayo hotels; the build-up to and running of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair period. He said the refurbishment of the Bulawayo facility was part of the exercise the group has undertaken at all its Zimbabwean hotels during the past few years including major upgrades at Cresta Lodge in Harare and Cresta Sprayview in Victoria Falls.

“We do this work in order to ensure that travellers and other guests have access to the best possible facilities and amenities when they make use of our five hotels across Zimbabwe, and we have been pleased with the response from guests to work already completed at the other hotels,” said Mr Bruce.

He said when work is completed at Cresta Churchill, the group will present to guests a boutique-style hotel that will serve guests well and will be a venue that the city can be proud of.

Cresta Churchill was opened in 1974 and is situated on the main road leading from Bulawayo the Matobo Hills and Matopo National Park, a World Heritage Site and home of wildlife, historic sites and a range of natural attractions that have broad appeal to visitors from all over the world.

The hotel is based in a suburban setting, with easy access to the commercial and industrial areas, as well as to residential suburbs and various tourist attractions.

It is aimed at providing accommodation to business and leisure travellers and is also a major conference and banqueting venue, as well as host of various social and networking facilities and activities.