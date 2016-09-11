Dawson wants Sables job back

Brendan Dawson

Brendan Dawson

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter
FORMER national 15s rugby team coach Brendan Dawson has shown interest in regaining his previous Sables post by applying for the vacant position with the decision from the Zimbabwe Rugby Union on whether he gets job back to be reached on Wednesday.

ZRU vice president in charge of national teams Tapiwa Mangezi disclosed that a total of nine coaches showed an interest in taking charge of the Sables when the application process closed on Friday. Dawson, Sables coach from 2007 till the beginning of last year is one of the gaffers who have submitted their papers for the position left vacant by the resignation of Cyprian Mandenge last month.

Mangezi revealed that from the applications, three were locals, four came from South Africa with one each sent by coaches in New Zealand and Germany. The ZRU sub committee charged with finding the new coach will then unveil the chosen one to the board on Friday.

“We are meeting the executive committee on Wednesday to finalise and if everything goes according to plan the new coach will be unveiled to the board on Friday,’’ said Mangezi.

Dawson, now working as a rugby consultant at Falcon College in Esigodini took charge of the Sables when they were ranked 59th in the world and when he was removed as coach at the beginning of last year they had risen to be the 25th best team in the world.
