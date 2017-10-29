DeMbare fans riot

Don Makanyanga in Ngezi

Ngezi Platinum Stars . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0)2

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .0



STUNG by the reality that they were staring a painful defeat, one that could cost them the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title, Dynamos supporters yesterday attacked rival Ngezi Platinum Stars fans and invaded the pitch, bringing the match to a temporary halt.

The 2-0 score line in favour of Ngezi saw the hosts shoot to the top of the log on goal difference, while Dynamos are third and two points behind the leaders and FC Platinum. With four games to go to the end of the season, Dynamos crumbled on the pitch and their fans blew their tops in the terraces.

Two second half goals from Qadr Amini in the 54th minute and Xolisani Moyo two minutes later did the damage for a compact Ngezi side. Then in the 78th minute, sensing that there would likely be no way back for DeMbare in this game, the visitors’ supporters attacked Ngezi fans and invaded the pitch. When the match resumed, DeMbare had a Marshal Machazane goal disallowed after referee Brighton Chimene judged there was an infringement on Ngezi ’keeper Takabva Mawaya before the tall centre-back blasted the ball home. Winning coach Tonderayi Ndiraya chose to use the post-match interview to reaffirm his respect for Dynamos gaffer Lloyd Mutasa.

“I respect Lloyd as a coach and our relationship remains cordial, the incident that happened was about emotions and it is bound to happen in a game of such magnitude,” said Ndiraya. “Points are not fought on the field of play alone but off it also.”

Ngezi moved to 60 points, level with FC Platinum but the Mhondoro side enjoy a better goal difference going into the last four rounds of fixtures.

“There are still 12 points to play (for) and it’s a good thing that we are now on top but we will need to keep working hard,” said Ndiraya.

A furious Mutasa claimed the ball boys were using time wasting antics, but remained convinced his charges could still land the title.

“There are no such kind of ball boys.There are some things that are beyond our control and we cannot comment on such but we can’t accept such. No coach would want to lose but we had a lapse in concentration and the destiny is no longer in our hands. We have to focus on the remaining matches and see what happens,” said Mutasa.

Teams

Ngezi Platinum Stars: T Mawaya, D Tavari, W Mukanga, L Chakoroma, C Augusto, G Murwira, X Moyo, T Mabvura (K Bulaji), T Dzvukamanja, Q Amini, K Murera

Dynamos: T Mateyaunga, P Makaha, O Mushure, R Matova (T Simango), M Machazane, G Mukambi, T Chipunza, G Saunyama (P Dube), C Kapupurika (M Mambare), Q Kangadzi, C Epoupa