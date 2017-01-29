Dete Industrial Ceramics GM evicted

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

ZANU-PF members from Matabeleland North Province on Friday besieged Dete Industrial Ceramics and evicted the company’s general manager accusing him of failing to run the firm and abusing workers.

They locked the premises using padlocks after forcing the manager, Mr Godfrey Zivanai out of the premises. The company makes bricks and clay products such as tiles. It is a parastatal and subsidiary of the Industrial Development Corporation of Zimbabwe (IDCZ) and started operating in 1989. At its peak Dete Industrial Ceramics employed more than 200 people but the number has fallen to 14, one of the reasons why Zanu-PF party members moved in, amid reports workers were being paid using bricks.

Zanu-PF members Cdes Silas Maligo (main wing), Shirley Mlotshwa (Women’s League) and Nora Dube from the Youth League led a group of party members and scores of residents from Dete to close the company. Zanu-PF district chairman for Dete, Cde Douglas Mpofu said they confiscated the keys to the firm’s premises. He said they wanted Mr Zivanai removed from the company and a committee comprising locals to co-manage with whoever the IDCZ board will appoint.

“It is true that we closed the company and we have the keys as we speak. No production was going on as workers were waiting for coal hence we didn’t disturb anything,” he said.

Cde Mpofu said they held a meeting with workers who alleged abuse by management.

“We had a meeting with workers and they said management told them that they were now shareholders hence they should produce for them to earn. Workers were being paid using bricks hence we are still engaging management but one thing for sure is that we no longer want Zivanai here because of mismanagement,” Cde Mpofu said.

He accused Mr Zivanai of tarnishing the image of Zanu-PF and Government, adding the party has not been performing well in Dete as a result of that.

“We moved in because workers have been complaining of abuse. He has also been bragging that no one can challenge him and our motive is just to protect workers and local community. If the board wants to bring a new manager they can do so but he will work with a committee that we will appoint,” said Cde Mpofu.

Cde Maligo accused Mr Zivanai of scaring away investors interested in the company whose production had drastically fallen.

“We got infuriated after noticing that the company’s fortunes are bad because he inflates rentals and prices hence scaring away investors. As we speak most of the properties are being rented out but tenants always leave because of conditions,” he said.

Dete Industrial Ceramics properties in Dete include New Game Reserve Hotel, a bakery which has been turned into a vending market, a fuel service station which is now closed, a restaurant also closed and a farm which Lupane State University used to rent but moved out because of high rentals.

There was also Detema Safari Lodge which was gutted by fire a few years ago and people blamed Mr Zivanai for negligence.

In an interview, Mr Zivanai confirmed that he had been elbowed out but said he was not aware of the reasons why he was chased out of the premises.

“All I can say is that I was removed from the premises by some locals but they didn’t disclose the reason as they demanded to speak to my superiors whom I have briefed,” he said.

He said Dete Industrial Ceramics was not immune to the prevailing economic conditions and those who were paid using products did so by choice because there would be no money. Mr Zivanai said the company was better in terms of paying workers as it had cleared all the 2015 arrears and was left with a few months for last year.

