Dirty politicking unnecessary –SK

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Minister of Energy and Power Development, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo has dismissed as dirty politics and baseless, social media messages that all service stations will shut down on Friday and that people must buy fuel in bulk to avoid shortages.

Addressing a press conference in Bulawayo on Thursday, Amb Khaya Moyo said people must use social media responsibly and not spread lies.

“Anybody who goes on social media to say all service stations will be closed country wide on Friday is playing cheap and dirty politics. If you hold the nation at ransom with such lies honestly you are not a good and patriotic citizen, you are saying let there be chaos and I know it is connected to the election. Those involved, please play clean politics,” he said.

“We are enjoying so much peace in the country now, nobody should be seen to be harassed or violence taking place and such statements are violent actually in its own manner. You cannot say that when you have no connection even with the purchase of fuel in the country. It is very irresponsible communication done by desperate politicians to cause some kind of chaos as we approach elections or on election day. We do not want that kind of conduct,” he said.

Amb Khaya Moyo said the country has, however reduced the blending percentage of fuel from E20 to E10 due to shortage of ethanol.

“The whole supply chain is active with no discernable material bottlenecks or challenges except for an inadequate supply of ethanol to blend at E20. In order to allow for fuel companies to build up their own ethanol stocks, the blending level has thus been reduced to E10 until 8 August 2018,” he said.

He added production of ethanol has been the major contributor to reduction in blending levels.

“Production of ethanol is a challenge and issues of logistics around bringing that ethanol to Harare. It is also not a final matter, it is up to august as we give attention to the challenges they are facing at the ethanol plant in Chisumbanje,” said Amb Khaya Moyo.

He said three large vessels carrying fuel for Zimbabwe are expected to dock this week and will add to stocks that are already held in fuel tank farms in Beira destined for the country.

Amb Khaya Moyo assured the nation that the country has and will continue to have adequate supplies of fuel and that there was no need for panic buying.