DJ Seth prepares cancer awareness album launch

Bhekumuzi Ncube, Sunday Life Reporter

AFTER seeing people close to him lose their lives to cancer, one of the most lethal diseases in the world today, DJ Seth Diamond is ready to launch his debut album titled Consolation in a move meant to raise awareness about the disease.

Born Seth Moyo, the budding DJ said it was very important that people are reminded about cancer so they could help fight it to reduce mortality.

“Cancer Awareness is done annually during the month of October but I believe this shouldn’t be the case as the pandemic is very deadly and taking people’s lives. People should always be reminded about the dangers of this disease and how it is decimating communities and families,” the young DJ shared.

“My son lost two of his teachers to cancer while my mentor’s father also died after a long battle with the disease. These three people were very close to me hence the album Consolation comforts those who have lost their loved ones to the epidemic as well as increase cancer prevention and awareness,” he said.

The 32-year-old DJ said children have lost bread winners and left struggling to survive while companies lose valued employees due to cancer.

“Every year children are orphaned because of cancer such as the five children who were left orphans after their parents lost their lives to bowel cancer towards the end of last year in South Africa. Thousands of people die each year from cancer across the world. Talented and innovative people’s lives are cut short by the ruthless disease,” he said.

DJ Seth Diamond said the continent should have a clear understanding of cancer and should be aware that it can be cured.

“There are people who have been cured of cancer and are living healthy lives. I’m aware that cancer can be treated, but in some cases it can attack again after three or even 15 years, which is far better. People should always be on the alert about cancer rather than wait for another October to come to spread cancer awareness and prevention,” he said.

The Bulawayo-based DJ sensation’s debut album will consists of 10 tracks and is set to be launched at the end of the month. It’s quite unthinkable that he has been in the industry for almost a decade but is yet to launch his first album.

He encouraged people to continue supporting him so he can develop as an artiste in Bulawayo. @NcubeBhekumuzi