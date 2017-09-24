Dr Ndlovu remembered

Limpret Moyo, Sunday News Reporter

SCORES of Zanu-PF senior officials, relatives, religious leaders and academics yesterday gathered at the late Zanu-PF Politburo member, Cabinet Minister and renowned educationist Dr Sikhanyiso Duke Ndlovu’s home in Sunninghill in Bulawayo to commemorate his life.

Dr Ndlovu, who was buried at the National Heroes Acre, died on 15 September 2015 at Mater Dei hospital after an asthma attack and subsequent stroke. Speaking at the commemorations, the family spokesperson Mr Simangaliso Ndlovu said they were gathered to celebrate the memory of their late brother who was a peace-loving person.

“We are not here to mourn, but we are here to celebrate together in memory of our late brother who left us in September 2015. He was a father figure to us and we will always remember what he did for us,” said Mr Ndlovu.

Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs, Cde Nomthandazo Eunice Moyo said the city was lucky to have been blessed with a person in the calibre of Dr Ndlovu.

“We were lucky and blessed to have Dr Ndlovu. He had a very good agenda of educating people. He carried out his mission and successfully educated a lot of our young people and was also devoted from the struggle up until his death. He was a humble person who cherished unity, peace and development of the people in Zimbabwe. He left a legacy and many people benefited from him,” she said.

Zimbabwe National Army Major General Douglas Nyikayaramba said he worked with the late Dr Ndlovu for more than eight years and he knew him as a comrade, who at his tender age decided to join the armed struggle to fight injustice.

“He was a man with a vision, understood the value of education and the value of educated people. Our schools are developed very well because of him and those schools are among the top 10. This man that we are gathered here for pioneered STEM to embrace scientific education,” he said.

Cde Nyikayaramba described the late as a man who valued family life and was an example to them. He said Dr Ndlovu knew and valued culture.

“He was a great man and will continue to be a great man through his works and history” he said.

Zimbabwe Distance Education College (ZDECO) representative Mr Lucky Zihundi said it was a privilege to have worked with Dr Ndlovu, adding that many ministers and politicians were products of the late.

“You cannot talk about education without mentioning his name. He loved people and was a humble person,” said Mr Zihundi.

Cde Ndlovu was in the forefront of the establishment of the Zimbabwe Open University. He also founded ZDECO. He was also a patron of the ZNA schools and welfare trust. Cde Ndlovu is survived by his wife Dr Rose Ndlovu, three children and seven grandchildren.