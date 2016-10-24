Dream Chibuku Super Cup final not going to happen

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE dream Chibuku Super Cup final that most local football fans were highly anticipating between Highlanders and FC Platinum will not happen after Bosso were knocked out by Ngezi Platinum Stars in the semifinals.

FC Platinum, winners of the 2014 edition of the most lucrative all inclusive competition in the land at the moment booked their place in the Chibuku Super Cup final with a 3-0 thumping handed out to last year’s finalists Harare City at Mandava Stadium on Saturday . Rodwell Chinyengetere, Charles Sibanda and Marshal Mudehwe were on target as Kugona Kunenge Kudada kept alive their chances of securing the double.

Harare City had been in the final of the Chibuku Super Cup ever since the competition was brought back into life in 2014 and this year is the first time that they are missing out.

A few hours later, the FC Platinum celebrations were cut short as midfielder Winston Mhango and Sibanda were involved in an accident in Filabusi on their way to Bulawayo. The car which was being driven by FC Platinum committee member Rodwell Mazambara hit a cow then encroached onto oncoming traffic where it collided with another vehicle. The accident claimed the life of Wellington Chiyangwa who was the bar manager at FC Platinum Lounge.

Information obtained indicates that Mhango, Mazambara and Sibanda who were first taken to Filabusi District Hospital are admitted at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo where they are recovering from the mishap. Mazambara is said to have suffered a pelvis injury, Sibanda lost some teeth while Mhango has some bruises.

On Sunday , Ngezi Platinum played as the home side at Barbourfields Stadium against Highlanders who had the bulk of the fans behind them. Having the least number of fans backing them did not deter Tonderai Ndiraya’s boys who triumphed 1-0 through a second half penalty converted by captain Liberty Chakoroma.

Peter Muduhwa, who has been a marvel to watch in the Highlanders defence, had a horrible day on the field which was summed up when he handled in the box to present Ngezi Platinum Stars with an opportunity to take the lead. Chakoroma struck the ball so well that even though Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda dived to his right he could not stop it.

FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars will meet in the final on 5 November as a venue yet to be announced by the Premier Soccer League. All is pointing to Mandava being the venue of the Chibuku Super Cup final.

Sunday’s defeat brought an end to a superb run by Highlanders which saw them go for nine matches without tasting a loss with seven wins in the league, a straight victory over Mutare City Rovers in the Chibuku Super Cup first round and a 4-3 on penalties triumph over How Mine in the quarterfinals of the same competition. Being booted out of the Chibuku Super Cup means Highlanders, who are also in the running for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title cannot achieve the double this season.

It is the second time that Highlanders have been booted out of the Chibuku Super Cup at the semifinal stage. When the competition was revived in 2014, Bosso went to the last four where they were clobbered 3-0 by Harare City.

Highlanders coach Erol Akbay will now shit his focus on the league championship where Highlanders meet Tsholotsho in their next assignment.

@Mdawini_29