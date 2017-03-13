Dube, Munawa fire Bosso into ZNA Charities Shield final

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

STRIKER scored a brace while midfeidler struck once to send Highlanders into the Zimbabwe National Army Charities Shied final with a 3-0 victory over FC Platinum in a highly entertaining rescheduled fixture played at a packed Luveve Stadium on Sunday.

Hard working midfielde Munawa, despite not having the best of games gave Bosso the lead with eight minutes played, the move engineered by skipper Rahman Kutsanzira who made a superb run on the left before he laid the ball for Honest Moyo to fire a cross into the box where Munawa struck a sweet volley past Petros Mhari.

Dube doubled the Highlanders lead a minute before halftime, connecting well with a long clearance, the striker outpaced the FC Platinum defence, rounded off Mhari to fire into an empty net.

Highlanders did not take the foot off the pedal in the second half and scored their third in the 62nd minute, Dube with his brace. Substitute Brian Banda sent a long pass to Rodreck Mutuma who set up an unmarked Dube inside the FC Platinum box, the young striker blasting the ball past Mhari.

Bosso almost had a fourth, Mhari doing well to block Kutsanzira’s well struck shot on the left from a Banda pass on the right.

FC Platinum hardly troubled Ariel Sibanda in the Highlanders goal with substitute Agrippa Murimba almost punishing the Highlanders defence but with Sibanda at his mercy, he shot wide.

Highlanders, winners of the charity competition in 2015 and 2016 will now meet Caps United in the final on a date yet to be announced.

Mutuma, who had a brilliant game, received a standing ovation from the Highlanders fans when he was replaced by Gabriel Nyoni with a few minutes left.

The victory must have been sweet revenge for Highlanders coach Erol Akbay whose side lost to the same opponents by a similar score line at Mandava Stadium last season, a loss which effectively ruled Bosso out of the championship race.

