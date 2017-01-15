Early crops to be affected by incessant rains

Roberta Katunga, Senior Farming Reporter

EARLY crops in light and clay soils are likely to be affected by the incessant rains that the country has been receiving with some plants already showing signs of yellowing and rotting due to water logging, experts have said.

According to farming experts, cereal crops are the worst affected as nutrients are being lost through leaching. In an interview, Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers’ Union president Mr Wonder Chabikwa said crops that were planted in November last year, classified as early crops, need to be top dressed in small quantities to avoid the loss of nutrients which can be caused by excessive rains.

“Crops planted on light soils tend to suffer leaching when there are incessant rains as we have been experiencing of late. The best solution for farmers is to start applying top dressing in small quantities,” said Mr Chabikwa.

In a separate interview, Matabeleland North provincial Agritex officer Mr Dumisani Nyoni confirmed the possibility of crops being damaged saying in certain areas the damage has already been recorded especially in clay areas where there is now water logging.

Mr Nyoni said the crops in clay areas have already started rotting while in sandy soils there were crops that have begun yellowing due to water logging and nitrogen deficiency.

“We have started seeing damage to crops in certain areas due to the incessant rains especially in areas where farmers did not apply manure or Compound D at planting. There is a need for urgent top dressing and it is unfortunate that most farmers do not have that fertiliser,” said Mr Nyoni.

He said the other challenge facing farmers caused by the heavy rains was weed management especially on heavier textured soils where the farmers are failing to go into the fields to weed.

“In cases where farmers try to use herbicides, the challenge remains as it is raining daily and the chemical is being washed away,” said Mr Nyoni.

He said farmers who still have not planted are encouraged to use early maturing varieties with a window period of 100- 115 days to maturity.

Commenting on the planting period, Mr Chabikwa said the window for cereal crops was about to close although for certain seed varieties it might still work. He said farmers should have planted by now.

Mr Chabikwa said although a number of seed houses have come up with early maturing varieties, it was advisable for farmers to have already finished planting their summer crop.

“Suitable times for planting are determined by certain factors that include the rainfall pattern like how it is raining and how long it will rain and whether it is going to be a wet year or not among other issues. By now we should not be talking about planting because around February, rainfall is palling off and in March usually temperatures are low,” he said.

Mr Chabikwa said despite all other factors this summer season is promising to be one of the best with the country receiving the best rains in about 10 years.

He said a bumper harvest is anticipated as the rains are covering all the farming regions and there is a conducive environment for a high yield crop.

“On the ground, all those farmers who managed to plant their crops and have kept them weed-free are going to have a high yield. We are confident that with the current situation, a bumper harvest is to be expected this season,” he said.