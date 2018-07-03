Econet Victoria Falls Marathon organisers disqualify male athlete who ran on behalf of “winning” female

by Sunday News Online | Tuesday, Jul 3, 2018 | 163 views

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ORGANISERS of the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon have stuck with their decision to disqualify the male athlete who ran  on behalf of Brenda Makonyere, the 19-year old who claimed that she had won the women’s Half Marathon on Sunday.

The coordinators of the Econet bankrolled event said after investigations, their interested parties including the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe have verified that the race number in question- 3059-, was brought across the finish line by a male athlete and not a female.  In a statement sent out on Tuesday, the race directors said the issue as to why the male athlete carried the race number when it was registered under a female, leading to the disqualification.

“Following an investigation by the event, its stakeholders and the National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (NAAZ) it has been confirmed that race number 3059 was brought across the finish line by a male athlete. The unknown athlete did not display the number on his chest instead carrying it in his hand. It was shown to race officials after crossing the finish line and being queried. On confirming that race number 3059 had been registered to a Brenda Makonyere, as a female, the number was subsequently disqualified,’’ read the statement.

Male athlete alleged to have run on behalf of Brenda Makonyere

Images provided by race organisers

The race organisers said Naaz, as the responsible authority for the results have made available the information required to disqualify the athlete.

“As the presiding authority on the results, NAAZ has provided a report on the decision to disqualify this athlete.  The event wishes to extend our gratitude to the technical officials from NAAZ for their assistance in investigating this matter. The event takes any attempt to cheat very seriously and are committed to investigating any allegations fully and fairly. The event would also like to thank all our sponsors, in particular Econet, for their continued support and patience during this investigation,’’ concluded the statement.

The statement from the organised of the hugely successful Econet Victoria Falls Marathon comes after some of those who had supported Makonyere conceded that the youngster had duped them into believing her story.

On Sunday, social media users had urged Econet as the sponsors to investigate the matter so that Makonyere gets her $500 prize money.

Betha Chikanga was the first female to cross the finish line in the 21.1km Half Marathon in a time of one hour, 16:06 seconds, followed by Rudo Mhonderwa in one hour, 16:17 seconds.

@Mdawini_29

 

