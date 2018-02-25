ED Has My Vote Campaign reaches Mat North

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

ZANU-PF youths have been urged to vigorously campaign for the party First Secretary President Emmerson Mnangangwa so that he and the party can resoundingly win the upcoming elections.

This was said by Zanu-PF Youth League national political commissar Cde Godfrey Tsenengamu yesterday in Lupane where he was apprising the youths from the province about the #ED Has My Vote Campaign.

“We have brought this campaign to your province because you are a vital part in the forthcoming elections. If you play your part then we are certain of victory because we are the majority,” he said.

Cde Tsenengamu said youths through this campaign were reaffirming their commitment towards rallying behind President Mnangagwa and to ensure that he wins the elections. Cde Tsenengamu said the idea behind the youthful campaign messages was to capture the young people who were the brains behind it.

“If you look at our messages we have the youth at heart, we are capturing their attention via the thing that they relate to. That is why we created this hashtag. Even if you look at our regalia, we have things that relate to them so that they feel they have a role to play in the election,” he said.

He encouraged the use of social media which is synonymous with young people to spread the message of the #ED Has My Vote Campaign. Zanu-PF Youth League deputy secretary Cde Lewis Matutu applauded Matabeleland North for supporting the party.

“We are here because Matabeleland North is a genuine supporter of the party, they have never disappointed, save for a few elements who are no longer in the party. We will continue to support and empower you as you are a loyal lot,” he said.

He said the youth must be involved in empowerment programmes. Cde Matutu reminded the youths to respect war veterans.

He also said former party members who are ready to rejoin the party were welcome

“We will give some a chance if they want to come back but we will keep a hawk’s eye on them, they will also need to go through months of re-orientation about the party’s ideologies so that they will be readmitted fully,” he added.

Some of the youths who attended the meeting raised concerns over sidelining of their peers in land allocation in the province.