EDITORIAL COMMENT: Barracks name change acclaims heroes’ legacy

THE move by Government to rename all army barracks after national heroes is a milestone to be celebrated by all, as it ensures that the legacy of liberation heroes stays alive.

While it would be impossible to name all veterans of the struggle, what is important is that the move is both symbolic and fulfilling in as far as honouring all those who took part in the liberation struggle is concerned. Moreover, the exercise of renaming the army barracks after liberation heroes was well thought out and inclusive, as it involves those who fought against colonialism under both Zanla and Zipra, the two military wings of the political parties that were at the forefront of the fight for our freedom, the then Zanu-PF and PF-Zapu parties.

In short, it is the most eloquent statement on national healing and reconciliation and furthermore, buttressing the fact that all those who went to war put the country first, before any other interests, something that should be a lesson to the young and old alike.

The renaming of the barracks has addressed the colonial nomenclature of key military cantonments by venerating Zimbabwe’s former freedom fighters. King George VI Barracks, which houses the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) headquarters, was last week officially renamed Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks at a colourful ceremony presided over by Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The ceremony was the first of a series of events the Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces will preside over. The National Defence University was renamed to Alfred Nikita Mangena, Headquarters 3 Infantry Brigade was renamed Herbert Chitepo and Flyde Air Force Base was renamed Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo.

Defence, Security and War Veterans Minister Cde Kembo Mohadi said the renaming exercise was long overdue.

“This is an occasion that breaks the shackles that have been tying us to the colonial past. He was my Commander (General Tongogara) and I knew this gentleman and his family long back before some of you knew him. We were together in Zambia when I joined the struggle in 1971. We worked together.

As someone who was in the intelligence side of Zapu, he used to come to Zimbabwe House and give me some tasks to do. I am saying this today and have never told this to anyone. He did not know that there was Zapu and there was Zanu, he was above party politics. This is the man we are giving these barracks today. I am not going to tell you the missions that he used to send me to do,” he said.

He added: “This is one of the most important days of my life and standing before you as a Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans, I feel I am home because I am part of this family. I have long been in the wilderness and today I feel I am home with my own.”

A member of the Zipra High Command Cde Ambrose Mutinhiri said: “I am actually excited. At least this is something that has been missing in recognition of some of our great military leaders. The history of Zimbabwe without mentioning some of the people who have been mentioned here, General Tongo included, is incomplete. I am grateful.”

Brady Barracks in Bulawayo is now called Mzilikazi Barracks. Cranborne cantonment and old Cranborne cantonment are now known as Charles Gumbo and Kaguvi Barracks respectively. Karuyana Barracks has changed to Chitekedza Barracks and 3 Brigade has been renamed to Herbert Chitepo Barracks.

Chipinga cantonment is now known as William Ndangana Barracks while 4 Brigade Barracks has changed to Gava Musungwa Zvinavashe Barracks. Second Battalion has changed to Masvingo Barracks and Gutu Barracks is now referred to as Chinomukutu Barracks.

Andrew Louw School is now called Sengwe Barracks while Stamford Dzivarasekwa has been renamed Dzivarasekwa Barracks. Inkomo Camp has changed to Inkomo Barracks and Llewellin Barracks is now called Lookout Masuku Barracks.

The Zimbabwe Military Academy in Gweru has been renamed Solomon Mujuru Barracks while the Umtali cantonment is now known as the Charles Dauramanzi Barracks. Inkomo Camp (Mounted regiment) is now called Amoth Norbert Chingombe Barracks and Battalion Battle School Headquarters and Battalion Battle Training Area are now called the Rekayi Tangwena Barracks.

Flyde Air Force Base is now called Jason Ziyapapa Moyo Air Force Base while the Royal Rhodesian Thornhill Airforce Base has changed to Josiah Tungamirai Air Force Base.