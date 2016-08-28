EDITORIAL COMMENT: Command agriculture way to go

Agriculture is the backbone of the Zimbabwean economy and provides livelihoods to 80 percent of the population and accounts for 23 percent of formal employment. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development, the sector contributes 14 — 18,5 percent to the Gross Domestic Product.

It is against this background that the sector should be supported by Government and progressive organisations and individuals in the country. The cluster of Food Security and Nutrition in the country’s economic blueprint, Zim Asset, is one of the most talked about and critical sectors. The sector has also come under scrutiny owing to the recent drought that affected the whole of the Southern African region, and attempts by Government to plan ahead to avert hunger should be applauded.

The Command Agriculture Programme initiative goes a long way to buttress statements by President Mugabe that Government would do everything to make sure that no one starves. After sourcing resources to give food to the needy since the last half of last year, the Government has gone a step further to set in motion the Command Agriculture programme, spearheaded by Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is the chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on Food Security and Nutrition cluster as prescribed by Zim Asset.

The Ministry of Agriculture notes that the Command Agriculture initiative approach is part of the economic recovery effort as well as self-sufficiency in the provision of food for the next three to four years.

Under the programme, large participating farmers will have access to at least 200 hectares of arable land each which will be under irrigation.

A distinct advantage about the project is that it is self-financing, with each participating farmer being required to commit five tonnes per hectare towards repayment of advanced loans in the form of irrigation equipment, inputs and chemicals, mechanised equipment, electricity and water charges. The farmer retains all surplus produce for personal use. As the programme matures, similar initiatives will be rolled out to other grains such as soya beans, wheat and other crops.

Government said farmers that were targeted to participate in the programme were those with irrigation infrastructure, potential irrigable areas and maize producers on dry land (large and small-scale farmers) starting from the next summer cropping season.

A total of $500 million has been set aside for the programme, with farmers interested in the programme urged to register at their nearest Agritex offices. What is also interesting about this programme is that farmers will not be given money and left to do as they please, instead, they will be monitored and assisted by experts so that they produce the desired results.

Vice-President Mnangagwa said even a farmer with 50 hectares can join others with similar hectares to qualify for the scheme which will provide farm implements, fertiliser and seeds. About 2 000 farmers are expected to sign up for the programme across the country.

The Zimbabwe Vulnerability Assessment Reports says four million people need food aid this year because of the El-Nino induced drought, with national food insecurity rose from about 12 percent to 42 percent this year. The programme could not have come at a better time.