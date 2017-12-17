EDITORIAL COMMENT: Congress sets tone for nation building

THE Zanu-PF Extraordinary Congress that was held in the capital, Harare on Friday was a clincher.

The gathering preceded by a lot of dramatic political events that ushered in a new political dispensation laid bare the new trajectory the party is embarking on.

The congress gave serious indications on what the ruling party has in store for Zimbabweans and what a breath of fresh air compared to events of that magnitude in the past.

Having spit and buried the poisonous elements working under the wayward and reactionary G40 cabal, Zanu-PF under the able leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa is now riding on a roller coaster and ready to deliver to the masses.

While there were a lot of twists and turns in the past few months on the political front, the Congress on Friday was held in a conducive and refreshing environment, something that has been missing at Zanu-PF gatherings for a long time.

On Friday it was clear that gone are the days where party activities are held in a poisoned environment characterised by bad mouthing and scheming against each other. What was also clear on Friday was the unity of purpose and the spirit of camaraderie that swept across the big gathering.

A new culture of doing things was noted in the run-up to the Congress and during the event as well.

Such developments resonate with the aspirations of the masses who are looking up to the ruling party to turn things around especially economically.

In the past a lot of energy was wasted on internal fights, in the process relegating important issues at hand to the periphery.

Having successfully held the congress, endorsed President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the party’s presidential candidate in next year’s harmonised elections and also confirmed him as the party’s President and First Secretary, crucial appointments also made in the Politburo among them the elevation of tried and tested cadres such as Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri who assumed the party’s national chairperson’s post, key additions such as the appointment of Cdes Perrance Shiri and Sibusiso Moyo, who are now Cabinet Ministers and that of Cde Mabel Chinomona who came in as Secretary for Women Affairs, it is now systems go for the ruling party.

While people are still in awe and celebrating the new political developments we urge the ruling party to keep eyes on the ball and work around the clock in making sure that expectations are met.

There is a new air of optimism not only among Zanu-PF supporters but also Zimbabweans across the political divide.

That should not be allowed to fizzle out. Cadres both in the party and Government should gird their loins and make sure that the people’s needs are met resoundingly.

President Mnangagwa who has vowed to turn around the country’s fortunes should be supported by all and on Friday he implored the party to support him as he charted a new socio-economic and political trajectory for the country.

We could not agree with him more and we also call on every patriotic Zimbabwean to put the country first.

It is therefore equally important to point here and now that it is no longer business as usual in Government and the party, the days of rewarding mediocrity in Government and public offices are past as laid out by the President in his speech when he said there was no more room for passengers in the work of rebuilding the country.

He assured the nation that Government was going to leave no stone unturned in the task of rebuilding the nation.

It is our sincere hope and that of every Zimbabwean that those entrusted with the day to day running of Government business take heed of the message with the seriousness it deserves.

They should know that like drivers, they have been entrusted with the people’s lives where everyone is looking up to them to arrive safely at their different destinations.