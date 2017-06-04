EDITORIAL COMMENT: Farewell to a man of the people

ROUNDLY described as a man of the people and by President Mugabe as belonging to “that early crop of African nationalists who pioneered the resistance to white colonialism and fought for black majority”, the late Cde Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu remains a hallmark of philanthropy and true commitment to ubuntu that should be emulated by the young and old alike.

As an honour to his commitment for the independence of Zimbabwe, unity and peace among all Zimbabweans, Cde Ndlovu was buried at the National Heroes Acre yesterday, where he now rests peacefully with other founding fathers of nationalism like Umdala wethu, Cde Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, Cde Simon Muzenda and many others who dedicated their lives to a free and just Zimbabwe.

Perhaps what many had forgotten was the huge role he played to fulfil some of the goals of the liberation struggle, which was to empower the black majority and afford them many important things in life that they were denied by the cruel colonial regime.

As the first black mayor of the city of Bulawayo in 1981, he worked tirelessly to make sure that councils allows sitting tenants to buy houses they had been renting since the 1940s, a scheme which benefited most residents of Mzilikazi and Makokoba.

He worked with the first Local Government Minister, the late Cde Eddison Zvogbo, to influence the purchase of the homes.

He took advantage of housing schemes initiated by Government, which found little traction from other councils, and built houses in areas like Emakhandeni, Entumbane and Nkulumane.

What is important to remember is that before independence, blacks were not home owners, and lived in packed and substandard houses, yet they were expected to pay through their nose for rates, water and electricity to council, something which the late national hero rightfully changed.

President Mugabe added that Cde Ndlovu never sold out the struggle.

“Like many of his colleagues in the struggle for our independence, he too endured long stints in jail and detentions at the evil hands of the Smith regime. In spite of all that persecution, he never prevaricated or betrayed the liberation struggle.

He was a true revolutionary cadre and remained so after independence to the very end of his life.”

Cde Ndlovu, a former Deputy Senate president and Zanu-PF Central Committee member, was PF Zapu’s last national chairman before the signing of the Unity Accord in 1987.

He thus played a key role in the negotiations of the run-up to the Unity Accord.

Zanu-PF Politburo member, Cde Joshua Malinga, who is a nephew to Cde Ndlovu, described him as a committed, consistent and progressive man.

“He was always consistent and very progressive in thinking and deeds. He has been consistent, persistent before, during and after the liberation struggle till his death.

“Cde Ndlovu was never a corrupt man and of late he was worried about the high level of corruption in the country.

He also loathed tribalism, which he said was retrogressive.

“And political wise he wasn’t happy about the factional fights in the ruling party,” said Cde Malinga.

Cde Ndlovu died at the age of 86 in Bulawayo last week after a battle with prostate cancer.

May his journey in life be a book to be read and understood by the youths from all walks of life. Farewell Godlwayo.