EDITORIAL COMMENT: Julius Malema totally offside

PRESIDENT Robert Gabriel Mugabe is indeed one of the most decorated authors of the liberation struggle in the continent.

He ranks among the respectable torch bearers of the liberation struggle against colonial bondage, not only in Zimbabwe but across Africa and therefore, his stature, accomplishments and goodwill cannot be wished away by loud mouths like South Africa’s Julius Malema.

The President has spent the better part of his life fighting for the people of Zimbabwe to enjoy their hard fought independence, teaching and preaching to all and sundry to make use of their natural resources and guard jealously against neo-colonialism and be in charge of their destiny. President Mugabe has also been involved in various efforts to bring peace, stability and economic development to the continent as a whole, including ending the apartheid rule in South Africa.

It is therefore shocking and unacceptable that the person of President Mugabe can be questioned by the likes of the Economic Freedom Fighters leader-Malema — who in his wildest imagination, thinks that he can tell Zimbabweans how the country should be run.

And most importantly, he chooses to forget that President Mugabe was voted for by the majority of Zimbabweans in the last election to continue as President of the country. He has since been endorsed by the ruling Zanu-PF party as its candidate in the next general elections because of his wise counsel and leadership qualities, which have seen him taking a leading role in defence of Africa and its resources and the spirit of ubuntu in unparalleled measures.

The Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Dr Chris Mushohwe, put it loud and clear when responding to Malema’s crazy sentiments.

The South African opposition politician had claimed that President Mugabe’s continued stay in power was not good for Zimbabwe, Sadc and what he called the African revolutionary project. Malema further insulted Zanu-PF members, labelling them cowards for endorsing President Mugabe as the party’s Presidential candidate for next year’s elections.

The minister blasted the former ANC youth leader for comments he described as “irritatingly despicable”. “His preposterous claim that his treacherous, pro-white, neo-colonial politics find inspiration in the figure and politics of President Mugabe is a hard-to-suffer insult,” Cde Mushohwe said.

“There is just no meeting point between the two politics, let alone between this puny, struggling person and President Mugabe. This side of the Limpopo, Julius Malema shines as a loud mouth “Gucci” revolutionary who acquired the infamy of deserting and betraying politics of liberation as espoused by the ANC.

“Clearly, his inspiration lies elsewhere, and no amount of taping from the proud record of Zanu-PF and Zimbabweans, or of invoking the name of our dear leader and President, will grant him even a patina of respectability, whether at home, on the continent or abroad. Simply, he is nothing more than a shrunken, talkative joke.

“And in typical fashion of political charlatans, he seeks to make up for his inner political deficiencies by projecting himself as a trans-border, continental politician who fancies himself big and cute enough to pass comment and judgement on developments elsewhere on the continent.”

We hope Malema and his handlers got the message from the minister, who was speaking on behalf of Government and the people of Zimbabwe, loud and clear.

He should not stick his nose in Zimbabwe’s affairs. He is too young, so much of a light weight and ill advised to meddle on Zimbabwe’s affairs.