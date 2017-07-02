EDITORIAL COMMENT: Let spirit of our nationhood live on

BORN On 19 June in 1917, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo would have turned 100 years this year, but here we are, commemorating the 18th anniversary of his death.

A larger than life character whose influence cut across religious, ethnic, racial and even national boundaries, Dr Nkomo passed on to a better world of eternity on 1 July in 1999, and in a befitting tribute, centenary birthday celebrations were held posthumously at his rural home in Kezi, Matabeleland South a few weeks back, and a Public Lecture on his life was held at Wits University in South Africa, organised by the university, African Heritage Projects Trust, Joshua Nkomo Cultural Movement Trust (Joshua Nkomo Family) and Industry leaders originating from Zimbabwe.

Affectionately known as Father Zimbabwe, Umdala Wethu (Our old Man) Umafukufuku (because of his big body) and Chibwechitedza (the slippery rock who eluded the Rhodesian killing machines), pundits have probably run out of superlatives to describe his character, but the long and short of it is that Dr Nkomo was a “selfless patriot in the truest sense of the word” as put by veteran writer and war veteran Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu, and indeed, a man of the people.

From humble beginnings as a herd boy to become Vice-President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Nkomo left behind a legacy that should be emulated by the young and old. He was a firm believer in black empowerment and equal opportunities for all.

He was an architect of land redistribution so that blacks, who were unjustly pushed out of their rich ancestral land by Whites, are resettled in areas where they can farm and fend for their families, thus his popular phrase when he purportedly told those who wanted money that they should rearrange the Ndebele word —lima (to farm), and once rearranged the word would become mali (money).

His argument was that the Government did not want to pull anyone down, but wanted to uplift the rest of the population so that it is also at par with the “haves” of this world.

Part of the legacy of Father Zimbabwe is that as PF-Zapu leader together with Zanu-PF leader President Mugabe they signed the historical Unity Accord in December 1987, which united people regardless of race, colour or tribe and the unity agreement brought to an end the internal post-independence conflict.

When the Unity Accord — which also saw the merger of the two liberation movements PF- Zapu and Zanu-PF — was signed, he stressed the importance of unity saying; “It is our duty as Zimbabweans to build the country for the benefit of the future generation”. And President Mugabe has also on countless occasions emphasised the need for unity; “United We Stand, Divided We Fall.”

In breaking the news of the death of Umdala Wethu to the nation, no one could have said it better than President Mugabe when in his last sentences he said; “I want to say to the Nkomo family that the loss is not theirs alone.

“It is a loss so keenly felt by all of us, by all Zimbabweans who saw in the Vice-President a father figure, a founder of our Nation.

“Indeed, it is a loss felt by many who live beyond our borders who had the privilege to interact with this fine and great man indeed whose life was spent in struggle.

“The giant has fallen and the nation mourns in grief. Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo, you were a colleague, a comrade and a compatriot.

“Go well our great hero, Hamba kuhle qhawe lamaqhawe! Famba zvakanaka gamba remagamba! May God rest him in eternal peace.”