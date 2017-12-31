EDITORIAL COMMENT: Let’s stop price madness as we enter 2018

THE eventful and dramatic 2017 comes to a an end tonight. What a year it has been. The year 2017 would be remembered for its dramatic political events, some of them bordering on madness especially during the so-called Youth Interface Rallies where the former First Lady, Grace Mugabe and her G40 cabal relished in dishing out vitriol at their perceived political enemies.

When their actions reached a crescendo and with the wheels seemingly coming off, the patriotic Zimbabwe Defence Forces made a timely intervention that brought to a screeching halt that political madness. One wonders where the country would be had the ZDF not made that timely tackle on the G40 cabal.

Now as we open the new year, we do so against the background of optimism that has been brought in by the new political dispensation led by President Mnangagwa.

The President himself has made it clear that his new administration is seized with service delivery and job creation. President Mnangagwa has assembled a strong team and just last week he appointed his deputies to complete the line-up.

The two deputies, Retired General Constantino Guvheya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Dugish Mohadi are patriots and veterans of the war of liberation.

A lot is expected from them in assisting the President run his Government, which is results oriented. So now it is systems go.

However, what is disturbing is that while the new Government has been doing all it can to turn around the economy it looks that there are people who are bent on drawing back its efforts.

Of late retailers have spread a lot of insanity and idiocy by wantonly raising the prices of basic commodities. It is clear that the behaviour of the retailers was to provoke a situation where the Government would call for price controls but they are not getting that.

On Thursday, President Mnangagwa made it clear that the Government would not come up with a legislation aimed at fighting arbitrary price increases and instead directed the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development, Dr Mike Bimha to bring together stakeholders and take corrective measures.

The President also said the spirit of profiteering should stop to ensure economic development.

While the President and his Government are pushing for the revival of the economy for the benefit of all Zimbabweans by taking an honest path it seems some sections of the business community suffering from economic dementia are bent on causing suffering to the masses through their exorbitant pricing system which is unwarranted, excessive and illogical.

With members of the public still smarting from the wanton increase of prices of basic commodities just before Christmas, traders in the school uniform business have also reared their ugly business heads by coming up with shocking charges. Just imagine a full set of uniform for a Grade One pupil costs an average of $120.

School shoes now cost $20 up from $16, a satchel $15 up from $11, shirt and short $24 from $14 (dress $18 up from $15), blazer $41 up from $30, hat $11 up from $6, socks $4 up from $3 and tie $9 up from $5.

A set of uniform for a child enrolling for Form One costs an average of $130 for boys and $124 for girls.

The shirt and short now costs $25 up from $18, (dress $24 up from $18) jersey $22 up from $15, ankle socks $3, (boys socks $4 up from $3) shoes $21 up from $16, satchel $15 up from $11 and tie $9 up from $5.

Some parents in a story we are carrying on the front page said they were now resorting to individual tailors who sell school uniforms at reasonable prices, albeit the uniforms being of low quality in some instances.

It is our humble submission that the price madness of basic commodities including uniforms and stationery be contained to allow for the robust economic transformation as well as allow the not so fortunate of our communities a chance to send their children to school with decency and without paying an arm and a leg.

One again we call upon the business community to be sensible, sensitive and forward looking in going about their trade.

Their behaviour is just annoying. We are looking for a better 2018 in which every Zimbabwean should play a role in rebuilding our country.