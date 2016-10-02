EDITORIAL COMMENT: MDC-T responsible for corporate governance decay

BULAWAYO, affably referred to as the City of Kings (and Queens) used to pride itself as one of the most well run local authorities, if not the best in the country. While issues of corruption among some senior officials would be raised now and then, the sanctity of corporate governance was never thrown out of the window by City Fathers, hence the government found itself with really nothing much to do in as far as the running of business at the council was concerned.

The central government, through the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, was to then play its role of supervising that policies were followed to the latter, and never was the Ministry called upon to intervene and crack the proverbial whip. However, that rich history was dented when Local Government Minister, Cde Saviour Kasukuwere was forced to send in a team of investigators after a number of allegations were raised against councillors and members of the senior management team.

The team found gross irregularities in the parceling out of stands to councillors and in some tender procedures, leading to the suspension of five councillors including Deputy Mayor Clr Gift Banda. The team noted with concern that there were governance issues that were adversely affecting the operations of council.

“There is a general stance by councillors to disregard advice from management. This was clearly exhibited by certain councillors who on being interviewed said that they were not obligated to listen to everything they are advised by management. There is politicisation of council activities and programmes by certain councillors which has resulted in internal conflicts within council.

“There is intimidation of councillors by use of threats of violence or political sanctions if councillors do not accede to controversial decisions. A case in point is where Councillor Mangena was physically threatened by councillor Charles Moyo after he had expressed his adverse opinion on the proposed allocation of a town house stand to Charles Moyo. This matter was taken up with the mayor but is yet to be attended to.

“From the interviews conducted with councillors, it is our opinion that a clique of councillors allegedly led by the deputy mayor now have a strangle hold on council operations such that the office of the mayor has been rendered dysfunctional. The management has not been spared with the intimidation and threats. A case in point is where immediately after being interviewed by this investigation team, councillor James Sithole and Charles Moyo went to the housing department and aggressively demanded the processing of their offer letters to their respective town house stands,” read part of the report from the Ministry’s investigators.

What stands out here is that there has been abuse of office by councillors owing to their positions or alliances at party level, hence disregarding standing rules and procedures, effectively rendering the Mayor, Clr Martin Moyo a lame duck, though questions have been asked how the mayor remains “innocent” yet a lot of dirt was taking place around him.

We are reminded of an incident that took place in the run up to the appointment of town clerk, when the MDC-T party had to summon councillors to a meeting to give them “direction”. It would therefore not be far from the truth to suggest that the MDC-T party is responsible for the rot at the Bulawayo City Council, and perhaps in other towns and cities where it is in charge, as it is hand holding its councillors in their line of duty and it is also responsible for seconding them to offices that give them access to council land, money and influence which they use in wanton disregard of the law.

With the deteriorating service delivery in towns and cities across the country with the MDC-T mostly in charge, residents need not look any further for the source of the cloud that does not bear water — it’s the MDC-T.