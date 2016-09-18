EDITORIAL COMMENT: President’s message on democracy well-timed

Analysts describe constitutional democracy as a system of government in which the limits of political authority are clearly stated and the electorate has the power to remove poor performing governments. They say countries that adhere to the political system of a democracy usually have a legal framework, such as a constitution, by which to rule over the country.

A reference on government politics adds: “Another main objective of a constitution or similar legal agreement is to offer an inclusive political system. Checks and balances are in place to ensure that the different branches of government remain as independent as possible from each other, while the opposition helps to keep the ruling party honest. Also, citizens play an important role in a constitutional democracy as they have the power to elect and remove governments by the will of the majority.

“Elected politicians are representatives of the people who voted for them, and also those who didn’t support them, so they have to be accountable for their actions.”

There has always been a written constitution in Zimbabwe and a new one was put in place in 2013, after consultations with citizens as well as input from political parties across the divide. One of the most important points here is that the general population has the power to elect a government of their choice or their own representatives in government.

There is also a prescribed time frame in which those elected into office will serve, before they are subjected to another test in the form of elections whose outcome will depend on how they would have performed, or promises that they make in their manifestos.

This is the right way of doing business that civilised nations subscribe to, and as President Mugabe rightfully pointed out while speaking in Zambia at the inauguration of Zambian President Edgar Lungu last week, organisations and political parties that seek to use violent means to attain power have no place in a democracy.

We have also heard of some manoeuvres to get some people into Government through the back door, with clamours for creatures like National Transition Authority or “talks” for an inclusive government of some sort. What baffles the mind is that such calls come from people who claim to be pro-democrats, who go to lengths to accuse others of being anti-democracy, yet the facts on the ground point to the contrary.

“Democratic states do not entertain, nor can they be expected to tolerate organisations which are violent, organisations which want to use violent means to get to power. No! And I am glad that in Zambia, all has been peaceful, all has been non-violent.”

And democracy brings with it opportunities for the people.

“Of course, having a political order which is democratic is one thing. That must also provide us with opportunities: economic opportunities, socio-economic opportunities, I should say, that cater now for the lives and well-being of our people,” President Mugabe said.

What we note here is that there is nothing democratic with the violent protests that we have witnessed in Harare, where cars have been burnt, some buildings damaged, shops looted and innocent citizens harassed and beaten up.

Evidence on the ground points to that what the demonstrations have achieved has been retrogressive, leading to chaos and low business uptake across all spheres of life. Those who claim to be democrats better listen to what President Mugabe said, it will help make them “real democrats.” Clamouring for democracy does not mean you have to trample on other people’s freedoms and rights.