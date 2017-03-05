EDITORIAL COMMENT: Repairing of road network key for economy activities

WE applaud the Government for declaring the floods that have ravaged the southern parts of the country a state of disaster, which would enable the Government to mobilise resources to specifically assist thousands of people affected by the floods and also canvass for resources to repair the damaged infrastructure.

Thousands of families across the country have been left homeless after floods destroyed their homes, but the situation reached unprecedented levels in the southern parts of the country, with Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Midlands and Manicaland provinces in need of urgent attention.

The Civil Protection Unit has been busy on the ground, taking people to safe areas and mobilising temporary shelter, food, clothing and medication, but a lot of work still needs to be done to rebuild the damaged infrastructure like homes and roads.

There is no doubt that people who lost their homes are mere peasant farmers who survive on tilling the land and animal husbandry, but their lives have been seriously thrown off the rails because whatever they were keeping at home as food reserves has been destroyed, and some even lost the few livestock they had.

When people were being air lifted by the Air Force of Zimbabwe — which must be commended for a sterling job to save lives during flooding — they left all their valuables behind as they dashed for safety, including lifesaving drugs and money to cater for day to day needs.

It’s for that reason that the Government should be commended for offering to assist people to rebuild their homes, and also move to high ground those who were living in areas prone to flooding, like some wards in Tsholotsho.

Apart from the need to speedily rebuild homes and schools, there is also need to speed up the process of repairing roads. The media has been awash in recent weeks with stories of major roads and bridges that have been destroyed, with the Nkankezi Bridge along the Masvingo/Bulawayo road one of the major casualties, leaving travellers stranded.

The washed-away bridges have seen some rural communities being cut off from essential services, resulting in them travelling longer distances to get to places that are “just next door”.

There are a lot of bridges in rural districts which have been washed away, but they also play a key role, economically and socially, and it is therefore the duty of District Administrators to raise the flag so that Central Government can chip in.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Jorum Gumbo was quoted last week as saying his ministry had engaged the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing as well as the Office of President and Cabinet to mobilise about $80 million required to repair roads and bridges.

“The situation is a disaster and unfortunately we were not expecting such as damage to our infrastructure and the displacement of so many families as a result of flooding in many areas. We have not seen such rains in a long time.

This means that the money for immediate road repairs is not available,” he was quoted as saying, adding that his ministry was expecting $30 million from the Finance Ministry with the remaining $50 million to be sourced from banks through Zinara.

The road infrastructure plays a key role economically and socially. It is therefore crucial that other stakeholders chip in and assist Government and local authorities. We applaud organisations and individuals who have already responded to calls to assist flood victims across the country by one way or another, and pray for a meeting of mind in these trying times in affected communities.