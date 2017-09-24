EDITORIAL COMMENT: Voter registration key in election processes

PART of the principles of democratic elections as prescribed in the Electoral Act read; “Subject to the Constitution and this Act, every election shall be conducted in way that is consistent with the following principles-

(a) the authority to govern derives from the will of the people demonstrated through elections that are conducted efficiently, freely, fairly, transparently and properly on the basis of universal and equal suffrage exercised through a secret ballot; and

(b) every citizen has the right — (i) to participate in Government directly or through freely chosen representatives, and is entitled, without distinction on the ground of race, ethnicity, gender, language, political or religious belief, education, physical appearance or disability or economic or social condition, to stand for office and cast a vote freely . . .”

In order for every citizen to take part in general elections and exercise their right, the fundamental factor is that they have to register to be a voter first.

It has been said repeatedly that success in voter registration is in fact success in the election processes. If voter registration fails, the whole election process would not be a success.

It is behind that background that we urge Zimbabweans who heed the call for voter registration which kicked off last week. And what makes this exercise more important than ever is because it has taken a new dimension, which is biometric voter registration, hence everyone who wishes to take part in the democratic process of choosing their leaders in next year’s elections has to be registered, regardless of the fact that they have voted in previous elections.

Biometric technology will apply only for voter registration and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission will revert to the manual system during the actual election which will take place next year on a date to be fixed. Prospective voters are required to register at ZEC stations near their homes, as voting in next year’s election is going to be polling station based. Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chief elections officer Mrs Constance Chigwamba said registration of voters would take place at the electoral body’s 63 districts. The offices are open from 0800 hrs to 1645 hrs, Monday to Friday.

Mrs Chigwamba said documents required for one to register to vote are a national identity card (both metal or plastic or waiting pass with the holder’s picture), a valid passport and proof of residence. Those with no proof of residence are being assisted to get affidavits to prove where they stay.

Speaking during the launch of the BVR equipment at State House recently, ZEC chairperson Justice Rita Makarau said ZEC was ready to conduct biometric voter registration.

“It has been said that after the exercise ends on the 15th of January, it will exclude those that would have turned 18, the answer is a clear no. Voter registration in Zimbabwe is continuous. It will continue until after the 15th of January, until nomination court and 12 days after that. BVR technology captures a person’s fingerprints, facial features, and identity card details to rule out any chances of double voting.”

The ruling party, Zanu-PF has also urged party members to register to vote.

“From now until next year’s elections, our party is not going to rest as we will work round the clock to put in place strategies that will make us win the elections. In that regard, our focus at the moment is the voter registration exercise. The Elections Directorate was appointed by the Politburo . . . and it is going to carry out a number of programmes until the elections next year. What the team is seized with right now is to get our members to register to vote. The team comprises myself as the chair, the national commissar, the Women’s League, Youth League and war veterans’ leadership, the party spokesperson will be with us,” said the party’s Secretary for Administration, Dr Ignatius Chombo.