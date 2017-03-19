EDITORIAL COMMENT: Youths must remember President’s wise counsel

Youth is the joy, the little bird that has broken out of the eggs and is eagerly waiting to spread out its wings in the open sky of freedom and hope (Khan, 2016).

He adds, these are the years to foster moral principles, construct value system and begin an all-new journey on the path of the “right”.

The essence of the above statement is that youths are at a delicate stage of life where they have to choose their path wisely.

They are at a delicate stage of life in which they need some kind of hand holding so that they don’t “spread their wings in the open sky” and get lost. This is because young people are a crucial segment of society and a basis for future development.

President Mugabe has often referred to youths in the ruling party as the vanguard of the party, urging them to take lessons from founding fathers of the liberation struggle so that when the time is ripe, they can dutifully carry forward the torch and ensure Zimbabweans enjoy the gains of independence in perpetuity. Indeed youths have some responsibility towards their country but they risk abdicating that responsibility if they choose mudslinging instead of a round table to solve internal differences, for we all know, an eye for an eye makes the world blind.

We urge them to take the wise counsel from his His Excellency, President Mugabe when he spoke on the occasion to mark his birth day celebrations recently, when he said he wanted a party which is united.

“When we say be united we say let’s have the unity that binds us at heart and also intellectually, true unity. The party has regulations, guidelines and procedures which must be followed. Zanu-PF party is based on a party constitution and that constitution provides how people can get elected from one position to another…” said President Mugabe.

We remind the youths on the wise words of the President amid in-fighting among members of the Zanu-PF Youth League in Bulawayo, a situation that has resulted in a number of members getting suspended and some resigning from their positions.

The leadership in the province has said there is a “third force” that is fanning divisions, but we urge the youths to stick to the values of the liberation movement and seek guidance on the party Constitution and senior party leadership so that they do not cause further divisions among themselves.

It is not a secret that the province has found the going tough in national elections since the turn of the millennium, losing most seats to the opposition MDC- T, and the fact that the party managed to win about six seats in by elections shows that there is potential for the party to do much better than that in the next general elections.

However, the gains made in the by elections will come to naught if there is no unity of purpose as the enemy will find ways to get in and divide the party in the province further.

It is therefore the duty of youths, one by one, to look themselves in the mirror and ask themselves if they are doing the party a good service, and if not, individuals on the wrong should mend their ways and work for the betterment of the party and make sure that ground work is done for a successful bid in next year’s elections.