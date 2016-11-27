EDITORIAL COMMENT: Zimbabwe digitalisation a game changer

ONE of the most important projects being undertaken by Government is the digitalisation project, which will see broadcasting moving from analogue to digital.

The project, being spearheaded by the Ministry of Media, Information and Broadcasting Services, is a game changer in as far as broadcasting and telling the Zimbabwean story is concerned in that the whole country will be able to access local content from the national broadcaster, or any other broadcaster licenced to operate in the country, both radio and television.

There is nothing as crucial as being able to tell your own story as a nation. That is a fundamental aspect in terms of championing the national ethos, national interest and ideology — which all serve as a glue in holding the nation together and teaching generation after generation what Zimbabwe is all about. This is important especially when considering the damage on the continent inflicted by cultural imperialism through transnational media houses from Europe who broadcast here through satellite television.

The digitalisation project also comes up with a number of spin offs that will benefit locals through production of content. We note that the ministry has already started the process of assisting local content producers to come to the party by availing resources in that regard, and also giving the necessary information to the concerned sectors like the arts industry. We also note that a lot of ground has been covered with transmitters erected in most parts of the country as the country braces to make sure there is universal access to information.

“In the first place, there is universal access. The way we have structured this whole project is such that we are looking at upward 80 percent reach of the Zimbabwean citizenry. That has never been done in the history of this country. It will mean we have 80 percent of our people connected and even the remaining 20 percent will be on the grid to the extent that we are looking at exploring a mix of technologies to ensure that we beat the outstanding 20 percent such that we are really aiming at universal reach. It’s one of the major attributes of measuring the enjoyment of freedom of expression as a human right,” the permanent secretary in the ministry, Mr George Charamba, was quoted as saying while in Kariba during a recent assessment of the progress of the project.

The digitalisation project was also structured in a unique way in that work started in the periphery or remote rural areas, coming into towns and cities, and that is why Matabeleland North areas like Binga, Hwange, Nkayi and Tsholotsho, usually said to be lagging behind in terms of development and other socio- economic issues, are leading in terms of deployment of digitalisation infrastructure.

It is against that background that Zimbabwe joined the rest of the world in commemorating the “International Day for Universal Access to Information” (IDUAI) last week. On 17 November 2015, Unesco adopted a resolution (38 C/70) declaring 28 September of every year as International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI). The event was marked in the country last week, where Transmedia chief executive Mrs Florence Sigudu Mutambo gave an update on the digitisation project.

We also note that IDUAI has particular relevance with the new 2030 Development Agenda, and in particular with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target 16.10 which calls for ensuring public access to information and protection of fundamental freedoms. Universal access is also central to the UN’s World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS), which recognised the ambition of developing inclusive Knowledge Societies.

Unesco says: “Universal access to information is bound up with the right to seek and receive information, which is an integral part of the right to freedom of expression. It is covered by Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.