Eight heartbreaks on Wednesday: Warriors squad to be trimmed to final 23

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN football fans should by Wednesday be in the picture of the 23 players who will represent the country at this month’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon when Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa names his final squad.

Zimbabwe Football Association spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela yesterday said the team should be named by Wednesday which is the deadline set by the Confederation of African Football for all the 16 participating countries to hand in their final lists of players. Pasuwa named a provisional side of 31 players which means there will be eight heartbreaks on Wednesday.

Almost all the players save for Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona have reported for camp.

The Warriors held a training session yesterday morning in Harare prior to being given one-and-a-half days off and will regroup again in the capital city tomorrow when Billiat and Musona are expected to report for camp. The training sessions were being held at Gateway High School and National Sports Stadium.

“The deadline is 4 January, we should be announcing the squad on that day. We will advise on the 3rd of January how we will announce the squad, whether through a Press conference or the Zifa website. The team leaves on 8 January for a friendly match on 10 January then they leave Cameroon for Gabon on 12 January,’’ said Gwesela.

Zimbabwe, who are making their third Afcon appearance after taking part in the 2004 (Tunisia) and 2006 (Egypt) editions of the continental showpiece have been drawn in Group B together with Algeria, Tunisia and Senegal. Their first fixture is on 15 January against Algeria, their second with Senegal four days later, both matches at Stade de Franceville, before they round up their group contests on 23 January when they meet Senegal in Libreville. Zimbabwe would be hoping to improve on their last two displays at Afcon which saw them bow out at the group stage with just one win on each of those occasions.

Zimbabwe Warriors Afcon provisional squad

Goalkeepers

Donovan Bernard (How Mine), Tatenda Mukuruva (Dynamos), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Takabva Mawaya (ZPC Kariba)

Defenders

Costa Nhamoinesu (AC Sparta Prague), Blessing Moyo

(Maritzburg United), Bruce Kangwa (Azam FC), Elisha Muroiwa (Dynamos), Hardlife Zvirekwi (Caps United), Oscar Machapa (AS Vita Club), Liberty Chakoroma (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Onismor Bhasera (Supersport United), Lawrence Mhlanga (Chicken Inn), Teenage Hadebe (Chicken Inn), Tendai Ndlovu (Highlanders)

Midfielders

Danny Phiri (Golden Arrows), Willard Katsande (Kaizer Chiefs), Khama Billiat (Mamelodi Sundowns), Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Chicken Inn), Kudakwashe Mahachi (Golden Arrows), Marshall Mudehwe (FC Platinum), Talent Chawapiwa (ZPC Kariba), Marvelous Nakamba (Vitesse Arnhem), Ronald Chitiyo (Harare City)

Strikers

Cuthbert Malajila (Bidvest Wits), Evans Rusike (Maritzburg United), Knowledge Musona (KV Oostende), Nyasha Mushekwi (Dalian Yifang), Mathew Rusike (Helsingborgs IF), Tendai Ndoro (Orlando Pirates), Tinotenda Kadewere (Djurgardens IF).

— @Mdawini_29