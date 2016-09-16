VIDEO: Erol Akbay gets his wheels

Mehluli Sibanda

A few days after delivering a double over Dynamos with a 2-1 victory at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday, Highlanders coach Erol Akbay was finally presented with the keys to his car by the club’s chief executive officer Ndumiso Gumede.

The vehicle, a red Nissan X Trail was bought with funds donated by the Johannesburg based Amahlolanyama Golf Club.

Akbay drove away in the car from the club office on Thursday afternoon.

Technical director Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu was delighted with the car as it will make life easy for him and the coach to travel around and watch others teams play as they previously had a hard time in getting around using public transport.