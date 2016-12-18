Esrom Nyandoro now a soccer pundit

Mehluli Sibanda in Moruleng, South Africa

FORMER Zimbabwe Warriors defensive midfielder Esrom Nyandoro is mulling his future after recently parting ways with South African Premiership side Mamelodi Sundowns where he spent 11 years.

Nyandoro, after the expiry of his contract as a player at Sundowns last year spent five months as team manager of the Multi Choice Diski side which is the reserve team at Masandawana. Sadly the “Yellowman” never got rewarded for his services and with a wife as well as four sons to look after, he decided to seek other means of earning a living.

Sunday Life caught up with Nyandoro who was doing commentary and analysis during the Cosafa Under-20 Youth Championship in North West, South Africa to ask him about his future plans. That is when he disclosed that he is no longer with the Brazilians, a club he assisted win three South African premiership championships.

“Just to clear the air I think a lot of people have been thinking that Esrom is still with Sundowns, at the moment I am not.

Just to clarify that, yes indeed I was at Sundowns for the past like four to five months. They kept on saying listen we will talk to you in terms of the contract wise and other stuff but it never happened so at the moment I am not with Sundowns, I am just doing my own things. I think when the time is right I will announce that, listen, my things are ok now. But what I planning has to do with football of course,’’ said Nyandoro.

“There are a lot to things that I want to do that is on the pipeline so I don’t think it would be fair for me to mention those things but when I am sure that those things have come to pass then I can mention, all I can say, all I can guarantee is that it has to do with football of course an academy is on the way as well, at the moment I am just busy with my project.’’

On the experience of doing commentary and scrutinising matches for the Cosafa Under-20 Youth Championship official broadcasters Kwese Sports, Nyandoro described it as a learning curve for him since this is the first time he is doing it. He also disclosed that another South Africa based former Warrior Elasto Kapowezha got him involved in commentary and has been guiding him through the steps. There are also prospects for him to be a pundit during next month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon where Zimbabwe are participating.

“It’s my first time, honestly speaking it is an experience that I am getting here, for me to play football it does not mean you will be a good analyst. It is something that I am learning, obviously with the likes of Elasto Kapowezha, whom we used to call Elasto Lungu in Zim, I think he is also holding my hand to do this because at some point he called me to say Esrom are you not interested in doing this, I said I have never done it he said come and let’s talk football,’’ said Nyandoro.

While the first few days of doing commentary were challenging for the former Warriors defensive linkman, he has since settled into the role.

He pointed out that he prefers being on the side of the pitch than being on the commentary box because on the pitch side he can pick out the outstanding players and the formations that the teams are employing.

“For the first few days it was difficult but I am finding it easy especially on the pitch side it’s much easier because I will be able to pick up the players who are doing well. In terms of the formation I played football I can pick up the system they are playing and what exactly they need to do. I also look at what the other team need to avoid.

This is my first time, it is a good experience for me, I am enjoying every moment,’’ Nyandoro said.

He has already secured two coaching qualifications under the South African Football Association, licence D and C with plans to acquire B in the not so distant future. He is still undecided if he wants to go into coaching or administration.

“I just want to do something that involves football, my life has been football, I have done a course, licence D and C, I am yet to do B it’s also ok to have those things, administration wise, I was team manager at MCD (Multi Choice Diski) I enjoyed every moment, I think the time will tell I just need to get all these papers in terms of coaching as well, have this experience as well, go to a few courses as well you never know tomorrow where I will go,” said Nyandoro.

Ahead of Nyandoro’s contract expiry at Sundowns last year, there was talk of him heading back home to turn out for the big team in Bulawayo that he never played for, Highlanders. Even though that might seem too unrealistic, Nyandoro confirmed that he would have loved to indeed finish his career at Bosso had the club called him. At 36, he has silently retired from football and is hurt because Sundowns had engaged him on contract talks before they offered him a job which he says he is still waiting for up to now.

“You know what, I could have loved to come and play at home but I never got any call if I did I was going to come because home is best. At some point honestly speaking I wanted to go for a year but it’s unfortunate that some of the things that happen behind the scenes you just keep quiet and forget about it. At some point Sundowns had spoken to me about renewing my contract, last year but one the other season and apparently they changed their mind to say Esrom we are offering you a job which at some point I agreed but up to today I am still waiting for that job. If it comes it comes it comes, if doesn’t happen life goes on,’’ Nyandoro said.

Nyandoro was once into theatre and was a member of the then Nasa which later changed its name to Siyaya Arts. In 1995, Nyandoro went with the group to Scotland where he was involved in singing, poetry and acting.

While he is grateful to theatre for giving him the confidence to stand and speak in front of an audience, Nyandoro has no intentions of going back to that part of his life as football is now his number one passion.

“I love theatre, it made me who I am today, I was able to stand in front of people and talk, that changed my life but I must say football is my passion I have got a lot of plans with football, at the moment I am just busy, the Esrom Nyandoro thing is under construction. I hope next year those things will be launched and presented,’’ Nyandoro said.

While Nyandoro ponders over his future, with his playing days now behind him, Zimbabweans will soon know what the former Warriors star player is putting together and it is sure to be something to do with football.

@Mdawini_29