Eyesore turned luxury lodge

Peter Matika, Senior Life Reporter

HAVING made inroads into business a few years go, a local cross-border trader, in partnership with his father decided to invest their little fortune, in what most people would have perceived as rubble and an eyesore.

Father and son, Ishmael and Byron Rice invested what they had managed to save into a house that had been razed down by an inferno that destroyed the structure in Bulawayo’s North End suburb.

The house, which was gradually repaired and turned into a lodge, Harris Guest House, has become a trendsetter in the neighbourhood, and has turned from being a blemish to a beautiful establishment, which boasts of a luxurious garden, filled with various types of exotic flora.

With their roots centred in Mozambique but migrated to Zimbabwe and lived in one of Bulawayo’s oldest suburbs — Matshobana — the Rices spent most of their years living in a semi-poverty stricken neighbourhood, always yearning for what their counterparts in the eastern suburbs had.

“As a father I felt I needed to do something for my kids. They always yearned for what other kids had and I made a vow to give it to them. It was not easy and to this day it is still a struggle,” said Ishmael Rice.

The house at Number 3, Harris Road was gutted by fire some years ago and was left neglected until it was acquired by the Rices who turned it into a guest house, which now boasts having played host to one of Zimbabwe’s legendary musicians, Oliver Mtukudzi, and South Africa’s pop sensation, Patricia Majalisa, among other prominent stars. It is nothing out of the ordinary but resembles a section of a humongous mansion, owned by a celebrity. Ishmael said remodelling the property took them about a year.

“We initially bought the property in 2011, after having been convinced by an estate agent that it could be turned into something extraordinary and be beautiful. Initially we just wanted to remodel the property into an extraordinary house. It was only after the remodelling had been done that we decided to turn it into a guest house,” said Ishmael, who is the guest house’s managing director.

The guest house, most of its rooms air-conditioned, they also have deluxe in suites, full DStv bouquets, Wi-Fi and internet services.

The guest house also offers other services such as a state-of-the-art outdoor conference centre, which the two seemingly boast of, as it offers a simulation of a wildlife experience and can cater for up to about 80 people.

Ishmael however, said running of such a business was not easy, calling on the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority to recognise such indigenous lodges and have them certified on the ZTA group.

“Of course life wasn’t easy but we managed to get by through the harsh economic challenges. We long to be recognised by the ZTA and wish to be listed among lodges that they refer local and international guests,” he said.

He said business was at an all-time low nowadays, as they would sometimes go for weeks without bookings.

“It is not like how it used to be and we hope that the ZTA hears our cries. Nowadays we only get people coming for meals.

Business is tough as we also have to pay wages and utilities,” said Ishmael.

The guest house also boasts a beautifully-maintained yard, with exotic plants and lawn around the premises.

“We offer services fit for kings and queens. We have a well experienced staff to manage the place and with time we hope to create more jobs in line with our vision,” said Ishmael. He noted that it was through hard work, determination and trusting in the Almighty that he managed to develop the property.

“I have always adhered to the motto — Tinototenda Mwari — which means we thank God. Without his guidance we would be nowhere,” he said, adding that he often sought assistance from his son Byron.

Rooms offered at the lodge include, presidential, executive and standard, which they had since renamed according to minerals such as Gold, Platinum, Silver and Copper.

“We offer a wide range of services such as game drives, city and airport shuttles. Our security is comparable to none, as we want our clients to feel relaxed whenever they are with us. However, we wish to add more services and as an interested party in the industry, I am calling upon ZTA to introduce duty free or at least have reasonable fees on selected items for such businesses, as it is strenuous to our coffers to be paying large amounts of money, when there are less returns,” said Ishmael.

@peterkmatika